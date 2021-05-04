Almost two years ago, officials from Petal Excel By 5, the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, the Petal Education Foundation and the Coleman Center for Families and Children discussed the possibility of adding an infant/toddler playground at Hinton Park in Petal to supplement the existing play areas for older children at the park.

That has now become a reality, as the Petal Board of Aldermen recently voted to adopt a Memorandum of Understanding with Petal Excel By 5 for the playground, which is expected to be completed within the next year and a half.

“I’m extremely excited,” said Leahne Lightsey, executive director of the Petal Education Foundation. “It just shows that the city is behind us, they trust us, and this is going to materialize.

“I think we should have the playground built (on schedule) if our grants come through, and I think they will. I think it’s a unique project, and hopefully they’ll think that we’re worthy.”

The playground equipment will be suitable for children from six months to five years old, including a Smart Play Nook that offers 28 different activities for children 6-23 months. The Nook is designed to prompt adult-child conversations regarding key developmental domains, including literacy, math, science, nature, social-emotional development, nutrition and physical activity.

The Nook is sized for crawlers and early walkers and includes a picket fence for children to hold onto, along with bright colors appealing to that age group.

“It’s just an attention-getter,” Lightsey said. “There’s a balance rail and a ramp, and a little doorbell.

“Babies are extremely attracted to mirrors, and there’s a big mirror inside, and there’s spinners and things that slide that you can manipulate. It’s kind of an all-in-one Exploratorium for the six-month-old child to the 23-month-old child.”

The second key piece of equipment to be installed at the park is the Smart Play Loft, which is aimed at children two to five years old. It includes 20 interactive activities that address developmentally-appropriate skills, including a shapes panel, image panel, steps, alphabet panel, lower level clubhouse and crawl tunnel.

“It’s got a little clock, so children can move the hands on it with the numbers, so that’s beginning numbers,” Lightsey said. “It’s got spinners, sliders and gear tunnels in there, and a little ‘emotions’ panel where they can talk with open-ended ideas with questions about feelings.

“There’s a little flower ‘talk tube,’ where you can get on one end and whisper, and the sound travels through this tube and to the other side. It’s a neat little piece of equipment.”

Also included at the playground will be three different types of swings – including one molded bucket seat, one infant swing and one ‘Family Friendship’ swing – along with soft, grass-style turf and foam flooring that resembles a stream running through the middle of the site. Children also will be able to play on a large-scale caterpillar that is suitable for climbing on or crawling under.

“All of these kinds of pieces of equipment teach spatial awareness, when you say ‘over, under, in, out, above below,’” Lightsey said. “The playground will have a music area with chimes and bongos and a little xylophone, all of which will be placed lower to the ground, more appropriate for the two- and three-year-old height.

“Of course, we have taken into consideration the importance of shade structure, so the majority of this playground will be under shade. That’s a huge expense, but we feel like it’s important so children can play (almost) every hour of the day. This thing is going to cover pretty much the entire playground.”

The playground is expected to cost between $285,000 and $300,000, much of which has been covered by fundraisers such as the Great American Duck Derby, along with grants officials hope to receive.

Discussions for the infant/toddler playground began in July of 2018, when officials from the aforementioned organizations met at the Coleman Center for Families and Children to discuss the matter.

“Imagine that you’re a mom or a dad, and you have a 6- or 7-year old playing out there, but you also have an 18-month-old child,” said Mary Cirino, who serves as coordinator for Parents as Teachers at the Coleman Center. “Where are you going to allow your 18-month-old child to play?

“At my work at the center, I work with a lot of (children under the age of 3), and the moms love the park, but there’s no place for a young child to play. The current playground is for (ages) 5 to 12, and it’s not appropriate for smaller children. It’s a beautiful park, and there’s lots of ways to engage your 5 to 12 year old, but not your children under 5.”