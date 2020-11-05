In a tight race for the District 87 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives, Joseph “Bubba” Tubb and Matthew Conoly look to be set for a runoff on Nov. 24.

As of Wednesday morning, neither candidate reached the 50% plus one vote required to win the special election.

At press deadline on Wednesday, Tubb held 46% (3,677 votes) and Conoly 38% (3,035 votes) of the vote with approximately 4,000 absentee ballots still uncounted in Lamar County and 4,500 in Forrest County.

While Tubb said he still hoped the absentee ballots would push him over the threshold, Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins felt confident that the race would go to a runoff. Both candidates said they were ready for a final campaign push if that happened.

“In terms of my strategy, there will be no shift at all in my message or policy ideas,” Conoly, a teacher, said. “My outlook on common issues that bypass partisan gridlock is what led to my fantastic turnout.”

Tubb, a commercial realtor, said of his campaign, “We hope the people of District 87 want a Christian, commonsense, conservative businessman to represent them in Jackson. We’re hopeful those that want this will come out on Nov. 24.”

Both candidates expressed gratitude for the large voter turnout, both in person and by mail.

“Voter turnout was fantastic and shows that our community is extremely conscious of the overall impact these elections have at national, state and local levels,” Conoly said. “The absentee ballot count shows once again that many people feel personally invested in these races, but it also shows the effects of our country dealing with COVID and the risks that come with it.”

David Morgan, now eliminated from the race, received 17% (1,331 votes) of the vote despite his recent arrests. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested Morgan on felony cyberstalking charges on Aug. 31 and again for charges of witness tampering a month later.

Under Mississippi law, candidates may seek or take office while under investigation for a felony. They are, however, no longer eligible to serve if convicted.

Republican Billy Andrews vacated the District 87 seat in March, just three months after taking office, because of issues regarding state elected officials receiving salaries and state pension benefits simultaneously.

In other contested races, Jennie Hensarling won the Lamar County School District Board of Education seat for District E with approximately 67% (3,669 votes) of the vote at press time.