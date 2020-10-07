In April 1950, 15 African American men from Hattiesburg sued Forrest County Registrar Luther Cox regarding their voting rights, and, 70 years later, those men are being recognized as “voting rights founding fathers.”

The lawsuit alleged that Cox denied the petitioners their right to vote by refusing to register them and applying discriminatory literacy tests based on race.

The case was initially dismissed in U.S. District Court, but that decision was overturned on appeal in 1951 by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cox was subsequently forced to register Black voters, but impediments to Black voting rights persisted for several more years.

Hattiesburg civil rights attorney Glenda Funchess called the case the “birthplace” of the voting rights movement in Mississippi, and she said it was fundamentally important to the continued fight for equality and later civil rights movements.

She helped organize a civil rights marker honoring the 15 men and their white attorney, T. Price Dale. The marker was unveiled by the City of Hattiesburg on Oct. 3 during the 15th annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival in downtown Hattiesburg.

Along with Dale, the men recognized by the marker include Milton Barnes Sr., Benjamin F. Bourne, Alfonso Clark, Dr. Theodore J. Fykes, Rufus H. Howze, Ratio C. Jones, Clifford S. Kelly, Joe Knox Sr., Joe Knox Jr., the Rev. Johnnie H. Mayes, Barry L. Neal, the Rev. Charlemagne P. Payne, the Rev. Isaac C. Peay, Dr. Charles W. Smith and Dr. E. Hammond Smith.

Forrest County District 4 Supervisor Rod Woullard said the marker shows that “none of us stand alone.”

“We are all standing on somebody else’s back, the sacrifices that other people made. People will not understand the significance of this unless they lived in that day to understand the dangers that these people put themselves in just to do what they did,” he said.

Funchess spent the last eight years researching the case and the individual men. While none of them are still living, she was able to find many of their family members.

“Some of them had no idea their families were involved in this historic case,” said Funchess.

She presented those family members with plaques and collections of historical documents in memory of what their loved ones accomplished.

Members of the local and state branches of the NAACP also attended the event to read a resolution of commemoration, adopted in September, that recognizes the importance of the lawsuit and honoring the men involved.

The historical marker is now open to the public, and it is located near the intersection of Mobile Street and East 6th Street.