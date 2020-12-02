For the second year in a row, the Hattiesburg Zoo will host Lights of the Wild, a somewhat upgraded version of the zoo’s annual Zoo Lights event that brings thousands of visitors each year for family-friendly, Christmas-themed sights and activities.

The event will be presented for 13 nights leading up to and after Christmas: Dec. 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26 and 27.

“It’s a family holiday experience for everyone to enjoy,” said Amanda Hargrove, director of marketing at the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the zoo. “Throughout the zoo, we’ve decorated for Christmas … and we’ve been all hands-on deck, working hard, and we’re putting up twinkle lights and garland and trees and lots of things. It is going to be beautiful.”

Lights of the Wild, which is presented by Jones Companies, will feature hundreds of sculptural LED lantern displays featuring animals, plants and traditional Asian elements. Holiday treats and libations will be available for purchase on site.

The outdoor event will be held rain or shine; if the safety of zoo patrons is an issue, cancellation will be at the discretion of zoo management.

“We have a lot of our lanterns that we’re putting out this year, that we did not put out last year,” Hargrove said. “People will definitely have some new stuff to see.

“We just want something that the entire family can enjoy together safely, to get people in the Christmas spirit.”

Advance tickets to the event are $13 per person; tickets purchased at the gate are $15 per person, if available. Children under the age of 2 will be admitted free of charge.

Admission includes unlimited rides on the train and carousel, animal encounters and a special treat for fans of the film “Frozen.” Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3oarsdZ.

“There will definitely be animal encounters, and we’re going to have Anna and Elsa for a little ‘Frozen’ experience,” Hargrove said. “We’ll have music playing, and lots of fun holiday treats and libations for people to enjoy.”

Hargrove said while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced individuals and businesses to think outside the box for events, officials still expect a great turnout for Lights of the Wild.

“I know people have been cooped up in 2020, and they’re looking for something to do with their family,” she said. “(They want something where) they’re outside, they can safely distance and feel secure, and I think this event is exactly that.

“We sold out every single night of Zoo Boo, so I’m hoping to do the same for this. We have 13 nights total open for the public … so we can accommodate the people that are coming with their family, or they might not have been in town or been in school somewhere else. They’ll have a chance to see it, too.”

Hargrove said the entire zoo staff is excited for Lights of the Wild, especially because of the isolation caused by the pandemic.

“We’re ready to see everybody’s faces, especially the children,” she said. “The kids always are just in awe of our Christmas lights, and then when you throw animals in the mix, they’re extra excited.

“It’s a lot of fun to see a family share in an experience like that and make memories that last a lifetime.”