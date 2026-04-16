The Hattiesburg Zoo is bringing back its much-loved Brunch with Bertie two dates in April and four dates in May (including Mother’s Day). Guests can enjoy a full brunch while two beautiful giraffes look on from their yard. Brunch with Bertie, named in honor of the Zoo’s youngest female giraffe, who never misses the opportunity to graze on her favorite snacks, will take place Saturday, April 25th; Sunday, April 26th; Saturday, May 2nd; Sunday, May 3rd ; Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th (Mother’s Day) from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The all-inclusive brunch will include a variety of yummy favorites along with coffee, water, juices and bottomless mimosas.

“Brunch with Bertie has been such a hit with our guests,” said Demetric Kelly, Director of Retail and Guest Relations. “We are happy to be increasing the number of days we are offering the brunch, which will take place in both April and May this year.”

Tickets for Brunch with Bertie are $65 plus tax and include admission to the Hattiesburg Zoo, a free train ride to Ladha’s Overlook, private dining access to Ladha’s Overlook and a special enrichment opportunity with giraffe residents, Bertie and Grace. Brunch tickets are limited and can be purchased through the link: https://hattiesburgzoo.connectngo.com/en/tag/special-events

Saturday, April 25

Sunday, April 26

Saturday, May 2

Sunday, May 3

Saturday, May 9

Sunday, May 10

Tickets for Brunch with Bertie are limited. If tickets are still available, they will be sold at the ticket booth on the day of the brunch. This is an event for those age 21+ and is weather-dependent.