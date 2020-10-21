Officials from the Hattiesburg Public School District have released details regarding how to move forward with Phase III of their Restart and Recovery Plan, further outlining methods for bringing school back to a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase III of the plan, which was approved Oct. 1 by the district’s board of trustees, is designed to ensure a safe return to school while continuing to meet the academic needs of students. This newest phase follows Phase I (100% virtual) and Phase II (hybrid model); Phase II will be extended to Oct. 30.

Phase III will begin Nov. 2 and will use the traditional, in-person model of instruction. Parents will be given a one-time opt-out opportunity, and students will be able to transition from traditional to 100% virtual or vice versa.

Parents must complete and submit the 100% Virtual Learning Option Parent Consent Form no later than Oct. 23; students who have failed the first nine weeks will not be allowed to attend school virtually unless medical documentation is provided. Scheduling considerations will be given to seniors who have met graduation requirements, and the administration will adhere to accreditation standards set by the Mississippi Department of Education.

District superintendent Robert Williams has the authority to revert to Phase I or Phase II for any classes, grades, or schools because of safety concerns of staff or students. Under Phase III, the district will continue to review and revise the plan as needed.

Several mitigation measures will remain in place, including daily cleaning by all custodial staff members and teachers, availability of hand sanitizer stations throughout campuses, and individualized student resources when possible. In addition, the district must adhere to guidelines set forth by the MDE and the Mississippi State Department of Health, and daily temperature checks, health screenings and social distancing will be enforced when possible.

Staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask or facial covering when on campus; seating and movement will be gauged using the appropriate distancing measures. No large assemblies will be allowed beyond the number recommended in guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the district will limit the number of visitors in all school buildings.

Temperature checks will be done on all visitors, including parents, and each visitor will be required to wear a face mask or covering.