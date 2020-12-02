The City of Hattiesburg has reported its fourth consecutive month of record sales tax collections, continuing the trend that was set in August in spite of the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the city, said the last four months – November, October, September and August – are each the highest on record for those particular months. Sales tax receipts for November were $2.07 million, while October recorded $1.93 million, September recorded $1.97 million and August recorded $2.02 million, for an approximate total of $7.99 million over the last four months.

Mayor Toby Barker said record-setting numbers over those months indicate that residents and visitors feel safe while shopping in Hattiesburg. That’s especially important during a time when several factors – peak summer travel, college student populations being in town and major events – have not been as strong because of the pandemic.

“Hattiesburg retailers have done an incredible job of adapting to meet the many challenges brought on by COVID-19, and this fourth consecutive month of record sales tax collections is a testament to their hard work and creativity,” Barker said. “While we can’t be certain if this trend will continue, it is largely due to their tremendous adjustment in providing creative and safe environments for their customers while still prioritizing public health.”

Each month’s receipts show the economic activity that occurred two months prior; for example, the November figure reflects what was purchased in the Hub City economy during the month of September. October numbers reflect what happened in September, September numbers reflect what happened in July, and August numbers reflect what happened in June.

These particular numbers consist of the base 7% sales tax figure and do not factor in the additional 1% sales tax at Hattiesburg restaurants, hotels and motels that was approved by voters in April 2019. Half of the funds from that tax increase – which was expected to bring in approximately $4.2 million in new revenue – are earmarked for 17 Parks and Recreation Department projects around the city, while the other half will be used for renovations at Reed Green Coliseum on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

Initial projections expected the tax to generate approximately $100,000 a month for the city and another $100,000 for Southern Miss, but through the first four months of the tax, the measure generated an average of $117,000 per month. Projects made possible through the tax include a walking trail extension at Duncan Lake, batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park, basketball and tennis courts on East 8th Street, and upgrades at the ballpark on East 9th Street.

For comparison, sales tax receipts for November 2019 were $1.85 million, $1.83 million for November 2018, $1.89 million for October 2019, $1.91 million for October 2018, $1.83 million for September 2019, $1.92 million for September 2018, $1.87 million for August 2019 and $1.82 million for August 2018.

“During this holiday shopping season, I encourage our residents to support local businesses, wear masks and show kindness to our many retail workers,” Barker said.