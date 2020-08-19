With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing schools around the country – from kindergarten to universities – for a loop, 2020 has presented those organizations with perhaps the most daunting challenges since the influenza epidemic more than 100 years ago.

Which makes it all the more impressive that Hattiesburg – for the second year in a row – has been named the most educated city in Mississippi for 2020 by Insurify, a Cambridge, Massachussetts-based insurance comparison website that has been featured on ABC, the Wall Street Journal and the Chicago Tribune, among others.

“Hattiesburg is home to two major universities, a robust workforce development program at Pearl River Community College’s Hattiesburg campus and several high-performing school options for pre-K through 12th grades,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “Additionally, many of these institutions share initiatives or collaborate to provide top-notch educational opportunities to our residents (for example: the Middle College program between Hattiesburg High and Pearl River Community College).

“We’re proud any time we are recognized, but this award recognizing our city’s educational attainment is a nod to our learning institutions and those who invest in the lives of our students who – we hope – eventually become lifelong residents of Hattiesburg.”

To determine the rankings, the Insurify staff examined statistics from its database of more than 2.5 million car insurance applications to find the most educated cities. To apply for quotes, interested customers input personal and vehicle information, including their city of residence and highest level of education.

Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, analysts calculated an education score for each customer based on educational history and achievement. For high school students, the probability of advancing to college based on current grade point average also was factored into the calculation.

Winners of Insurify’s 2020 Most Educated Cities Award in neighboring states include Auburn, Alabama; Bentonville, Arkansas; New Orleans, Lousiana; and Franklin, Tennessee.

“With two universities and two community colleges in the region, Greater Hattiesburg has a highly educated workforce,” said Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership in Hattiesburg. “This bodes well for business startups, local companies expanding their operations, and for new companies locating here in the community.

“We have a very high percentage of millennials here as compared to other metro areas around the South, so our NextGen workforce is incredibly strong. Our quality of life and job creation efforts allow us to retain talent and grow our region’s economy.”

This marks the second year in a row Hattiesburg has been awarded the honor from Insurify.

“Today, a comprehensive education is becoming more and more necessary in the United States,” the company’s website states. “It wasn’t long ago that a high school diploma was enough to open up a multitude of career paths with ample earning potential.

“Nowadays, a bachelor’s degree is the minimum requirement for entering many professional fields. To land many dream jobs, additional factors such as internships, networking, and even a graduate education also come into play. Given this job market, a good education is a necessary and important step towards economic security.”