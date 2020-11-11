On Veterans Day – a day perhaps best reserved for such a ceremony – officials from the University of Southern Mississippi broke ground on the upcoming Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor, the future home of the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.

The facility, which will be located near the intersection of North 35thAvenue and Pearl Street, is named after USM alumnus Joe Quinlan and the center’s founding director, retired Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond. The new space, which will replace the current center on Morningside Drive, will be designed to holistically meet the needs and interests of the university’s military-student community.

“(The military) protects our state and protects our country,” USM president Rodney Bennett said. “The University of Southern Mississippi has produced outstanding military leaders for more than six decades, and our alumni have led the charge in some of the most challenging conflicts our country has faced in modern history.

“We take our role as a military-friendly institution seriously, and we work hard to support and advance the educational goals of our service members who have given so much to ensure that our freedoms are protected. As our military-student population continues to grow, our goal is to provide appropriate space designed to meet their needs and their interests.”

The 5,500-square-foot facility, which is expected to open within 10 to 12 months, will include a conference room, study space and a library with an adjoining lounge and study, along with other meeting and staff office spaces. Centered around a vertical ingress in the form of a salute, the space will acknowledge and welcome veterans, service members and their families.

Embedded bricks and other design elements will reveal the stars and stripes of the American flag to all who pass.

“This is an incredible day, a wonderful day, a great day,” Hammond said. “We’re here on this campus, and we’re going to build a veterans center to honor these kids who sacrifice for us.

“We have Dr. Bennett, who set us on course, and now the reality is here today, and we’re so overjoyed. We’re grateful and thankful that there are so many here in this community who helped us so we could accomplish this.”

The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor is 100% privately funded with more than $2.8 million contributed by various alumni and university friends through the USM foundation. Funds raised in excess of construction and furnishing costs will be used to create an endowment to provide ongoing support for the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.

“We should never forget – our freedoms don’t just come to us because of the Constitution or the Bill of Rights,” Hammond said. “It’s earned by young men and women who voluntarily serve this country to protect and defend that Constitution.

“So lest we forget, we must always strive to remember. That, I think more than anything else, sets the conditions for why we are standing at the center here on this great campus.”

Richard M. Bekesh will serve as architect for the project, while Quinlan is the lead donor.

“It’s a place where student veterans, military family members … can come and be administered to in terms of their VA benefits,” Hammond said. “They can take advantage of the available educational services, such as the computer center, to you name it. They can continue to advance their education; there’s a place to study, a place to learn.

“Many veterans tend to be transient students, so they drive back and forth, but between classes, where do you go and what do you do? Well, here you can come and do your homework, you can research, you can study, then you can also just relax. There’s a unique fellowship that goes with service, and that fellowship never leaves you, so it’s also a watering hole for these folks to come and just enjoy each other.”