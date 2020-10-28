As a community foundation, the Pinebelt Foundation encourages officials from all nonprofit organizations to consider not just how they will work out finances for this year or the next, but also to plan ahead for the next 20 or 30 years.

To ensure they're doing that for their own organization, officials from the Pinebelt Foundation recently launched the TIMES2 campaign, a year-long challenge to donors sparked by a $200,000 pledge from the Mapp Family Foundation. As part of the campaign, through December 2021 contributions to the Pinebelt Foundation's operating endowment will be matched by the Mapp Family Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that supports tax-exempt organizations in Alabama and Mississippi, up to a total of $200,000.

"All of us who love the work that's going on in this town want to make sure it's happening when our kids are here as well, not just while we're here," said Michael Dixon, executive director of the Pinebelt Foundation, at an Oct. 28 news conference. "We were approached by the Mapp Family Foundation, and they have been key in investing in community foundations, both here and in Alabama.

"They just really see the value of what we're doing, and have seen what we do up close. So they wanted to do what they could to encourage people to give into the future of the foundation."

In addition, contributions to the TIMES2 campaign may be eligible for tax credits under legislation passed last year known as Endow Mississippi. The legislation incentivizes individuals, businesses and organizations to give permanent endowments at qualified community foundations, including the Pinebelt Foundation.

"Usually, when someone gives to the Pinebelt Foundation, they're giving to a specific fund - a field of interest, a scholarship fund," said Lou Mapp, vice president of the board of directors for the Pinebelt Foundation. "When you're giving to that, you usually have a very specific goal in mind to support something you're already aware of.

"On the other hand, our endowment fund helps keep the foundation going, and allows us to do some community work that we're passionate about, as opposed to various funds that we manage for other people."

Donations of $1,000 to $200,000 result in a tax credit equal to 25% of the donation, while a standard charitable deduction can be taken for the remaining 75%. A limited number of tax credits are available, so early contributions are encouraged.

To make a contribution to the TIMES2 campaign, visit www.pinebeltfoundation.org/give.

"The importance of this gift is that it will match everything up to $200,000 that comes in," Dixon said. "So if someone donates to the TIMES2 campaign, then their gift is going to be doubled."

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck early this year, disrupting the economy throughout the country, officials from the Pinebelt Foundation worked to make sure that local charities had access to funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill issued in response to the economic fallout. So far, more than $830,000 has been made available to charities through the Mississippi Cares for Non Profits and Food Pantries Grants.

The Pinebelt Foundation manages those grants and will continue distributing those funds through the end of this year.

In addition, the Pinebelt Foundation launched the America Reads Fund, a new community-wide effort that provides reading tutors to elementary school students in the Hattiesburg Public School District. More than $60,000 was raised for the fund, which supports eight full-time reading tutors across four elementary schools.

In all, 5,500 hours of tutoring resulted in 64 percent of participating students improving at least one letter grade.

"We offer anybody and everybody the opportunity to have the same advantage of having your own private foundation," Dixon said. "As a community foundation, there's no single person that has funded us; there's no single gift that has made us a reality.

"We have been building for over 20 years, based on the community coming together and realizing there's needs, investing in what they're doing and investing in their own community. So having as many partnerships as we can, having as wide of a variety of partnerships that we can, that's what we're here to do."

The past year has been a record-setting one for the Pinebelt Foundation. The first year in which the foundation provided more than $1 million to Pine Belt charities was 2013, and in 2019 that number exceeded $2.4 million.

In addition, assets under the Pinebelt Foundation's management exceeded $8.6 million in 2019, an increase from $5.8 million in 2018.

"We hold over 150 separate small funds of every size right now, which means we're kind of running 150 different nonprofits or miniature foundations at once," Dixon said. "So we're nothing if not cooperative, and dependent on a lot of friendships to make what we do happen."