Individuals interested in a subscription to The Pine Belt News, the most-read newspaper in the Hattiesburg area, can save big during a special sale Friday.

Newspaper officials are offering a one-day Friday the 13th sale, and new subscribers can get 13 months of the weekly newspaper for just $13.

A year-long subscription to the newspaper is usually $30 for subscribers in Forrest and Lamar counties. The $13 offer applies only to new or inactive subscribers in those counties.

The Pine Belt News was founded in 2018 with the merger of The Hattiesburg Post, The Petal News and The Lamar Times. The newspaper includes news from both counties, and staff members cover government, business, educational institutions, crime, sports and more.