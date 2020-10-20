As part of its mission to provide natural gas service in underserved areas, officials from the Mississippi Public Service Commission have given approval for Spire to expand that service in west Hattiesburg with a multi-year project scheduled to begin this fall.

The project, which was approved by PSC Chairman Dane Maxwell, will run natural gas lines down U.S. 98 from Old Highway 11 to Mississippi 589. The new 2.7-mile pipeline is expected to expand natural gas service for existing and future residential and commercial premises.

“This is an exciting day for the west Hattiesburg area,” Maxwell said. “This project will bring much needed access to neighborhoods and businesses for the first time. “This expansion and ones in the future will be an integral part of our efforts to best equip the Pine Belt with necessary services to attract new businesses, create jobs and support our existing businesses.”

The five-year project will cost $2.5 million in the first year, and $1 million each year thereafter, subject to commission oversight.

Although natural gas has been available in Hattiesburg since the 1920s, some areas in Oak Grove and west Hattiesburg have remained without that service.

“As we looked at our service territory and beyond, west Hattiesburg seemingly is the area that has potential for economic development and things of that sort,” said Kyle Rogers, vice president of external affairs for Spire. “As you do these sorts of projects, you’re looking at residential customers who are uniquely down presently to propane, because there’s no alternative and no gas service in that area – that’s called an unserved area by way of natural gas.

“They’re uniquely dependent on that and whatever those costs fluctuate up and down to. So getting a more affordable, clean, domestic energy to them, through getting them natural gas, gives them opportunities for lower bills.”

In addition, having infrastructure in an area that currently does not have natural gas allows more economic development in that area.

“Land that is barren can now become an economic development site, that the politicians and the commission can all work collaboratively to try and land industry on,” Rogers said. “Industry often wants natural gas, so if you’re a widget maker who uses natural gas, you know you can go to that site and have access to natural gas.”

Officials do not anticipate any major traffic changes, as work will take place on the existing right-of-way on the side of Mississippi 589.

“(Motorists) can expect to see Spire signage, and we will use a Mississippi contractor to do the work,” Rogers said. “We will be working to hook up commercial entities along that pathway, and working throughout the year – and years to come – on helping residents access natural gas.

“We’ll be working beyond that with economic development authorities in that area to see if we can bring in industry and large commercial, industrial jobs into that area.”