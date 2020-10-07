For the first time in its history, the City of Hattiesburg has had a comprehensive review completed of its entire road network, entailing 383 miles of city streets that have been evaluated and documented by video footage.

That project, which was completed by the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, compiles that information into a database that will help city officials address infrastructure needs by way of maintenance, preservation and rehabilitation of the road network. During a recent work session of Hattiesburg City Council, Kristyn Gunter, who serves as business outreach division director for SMPDD, discussed pavement preservation techniques that could be utilized to extend the life of the road network at a reduced cost of treatment.

Gunter said of the 383 miles of road surveyed, 358.5 miles are asphalt, 6.48 miles are concrete, 15.02 miles are concrete overlay, 2.64 miles are gravel and .23 miles are unimproved.

“You’re actually in pretty good shape,” Gunter told council members. “The scale that we use to assess your roads is from 1 to 10, with 10 being the best – brand-new, freshly laid-out road.

“Five and above are considered preservation candidates, so that’s where you can put down a micro-surface on top. There are candidates where you can do a scrub seal with a micro on top to extend the life of your road. So, you’re looking at about 78% of your roads would be preservation candidates; you’re in a really good position moving forward.”

Knowing that roads are among a city’s most expensive assets, SMPDD officials look at two separate ways to approach road maintenance budgeting: a seven-year budget cycle and a 10-year budget cycle. Because a seven-year budget cycle would cost the City of Hattiesburg approximately $6 million, Gunter recommended the 10-year option, which will cost approximately $3.8 million.

“That’s still a considerable amount of money, and we understand that,” she said. “This plan gives you some tools, and some other ways to evaluate your road network to look at how you might want to apply the budget that you are able to set aside for your roads.”

In addition, city officials will have access to a website that will allow them to click on any road to pull up video that was taken during SMPDD’s assessment of the road network.

“You have a little icon that’ll follow you down the road as the video plays on the right side,” Gunter said. “You can go full screen with your video, slow down, speed it up – there’s a lot of different things that you can do on that site to look at the roads.

“Also on the website is your planning tool … where you can go through and select your roads and create your own road list and get an estimate of the repair costs. You can let the plan pick the road, not looking at wards or anything, looking at the total budget based on the cost/benefit factor. There’s a lot that you can do with it; it’s a powerful website.”

Council members and other officials can receive training from SMPDD members on how to best use the website.

“We will come sit down with you and really get into the details of it,” Gunter said. “It’s one of those things where you’ve got to use it frequently to stay on it.”

The plan was conducted in partnership with Forrest County and SMPDD and was created through funds provided by the Metropolitan Planning Organization. The total cost is $139,550, which is shared between the city, Forrest County and the MPO.

The MPO’s federal funds pay for 80% of the plan, while the local match pays 20%. Broken down, that amounts to $35,328 for Forrest County, $20,845 for the city and $83,377 for the MPO.

“We know that we’ve made a lot of progress in three years; overall, we’re already 65% above paving in this term than we did last term,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “That commitment has continued through every budget year; city council continues to raise the budget for paving.

“This is a tool that helps us plan the right combination of total rehabilitation and repaving versus preserving what we have. As we start planning for future budget years, we’re going to start earmarking a certain percentage of the paving budget to do some of these preservation techniques. We hope to continue our commitment to every neighborhood, every ward, seeing some progress every year.”