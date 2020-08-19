Just last week, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Hattiesburg was the recipient of a $1.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration that will improve bus stops by adding sidewalks, pedestrian signals and crosswalks at select locations throughout the city.

The city got more good news on that front this week, with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announcing a $3 million grant award to the city as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill sent out in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Hub City Transit will use the funds for operation, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses, which are necessary to support its transit services during the pandemic.

“We found out about this a couple of months ago, actually, and had been working on grant applications for that,” said Andrew Ellard, director of the city’s Urban Development Department. “We intend to use the money over all or part of the next three years towards operations for Hub City Transit, which will include our basic fixed-route operation, our para-transit operation, and our job access program.

“Then we’re also setting aside a little bit of funding from it to do our route study and transit master plan in the next few months, which is something we’d planned on doing anyway. But these funds will help us get a lot further with the other funding that we have as well.”

The $3 million is a special allocation of funds and not the typical annual allocation of funds, which has various local match requirements depending on what the money is used for.

“Our general operations with our usual grant is a 50/50 local match, so if we spent an estimated $1.2 million just in operations in a year, then half of that is going to be federal and half is going to be local,” Ellard said. “But this FTA CARES money, there is no local match requirement, so it’s 100 percent federal money.

“So by focusing on operations with that money, we’ll be able to do more with our preventive maintenance – which is a lesser local match requirement – and our capital needs, which is also a lesser local less requirement than the other grants we have access to.”

Ellard said the funds are a great addition to the resources that are already available to the city.

“We’ll be able to use the FTA CARES money, in particularly over the next couple of years, while we focus on getting some capital needs while we concentrate on our master plan,” he said. “We intend to guide Hub City Transit going forward over the next several years, in the terms of the routes that we need and the services we might need. We’re looking forward to being able to get that plan into place.”

Hub City Transit operates a fixed-route service that is available to the public for a nominal fare and can be accessed at any Hub City Transit bus stop. All seven of the service’s routes are named by color: Purple Route for Palmers Crossing, Green Route for 4th Street, Blue Route for Hardy Street, Red Route for Country Club, Orange Route for Broadway Drive, Gold Route for the University of Southern Mississippi and Brown Route for Mississippi 42.

The fixed-route service buses run from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Hub City Transit also offers a para-transit service for qualified individuals with mobility impairments who are unable to use the fixed-route service. That service is a demand-responsive, advance reservation, address-to-address and door-to-door service.

Eligible passengers are not required to live within the Hattiesburg city limits to utilize the service, and wheelchair accessible vehicles are available to assist in transporting persons with disabilities. An American with Disabilities Act eligibility application is used to determine eligibility for the para-transit service.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges, and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”