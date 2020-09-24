A wanted fugitive from Jefferson Davis County has been arrested in Hattiesburg.

Thirty-five-year-old Enoch Ben Buckley was apprehended on Sept. 23 by members of the Hattiesburg Police Department STAR Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in the 1200 block of Beverly Hills Road on active arrest warrants from Prentiss, Jefferson Davis County and the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, domestic violence/aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, armed carjacking, kidnapping and burglary.

Buckley was booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.