Two individuals were injured in a recent accidental shooting at Luxury Inn in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the hotel, which is located in the 6500 block of U.S. 49. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the shooting, which stemmed from a verbal altercation, was accidental. Both individuals were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Other individuals at the scene who were involved in the verbal altercation have not pressed any charges, and no other injuries were reported.