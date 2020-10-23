Two Hub City men have been arrested in connection with the Oct. 18 shooting that occurred behind Nostalgia Lounge on Front Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said 21-year-old Lacedrick Perryman has been charged with three counts of shooting into a dwelling and three counts of shooting into a motor vehicle. Jamarquis Tate, 22, has been charged with the same offenses.

There were no injuries reported during the incident, although some parked vehicles were hit with gunfire. Perryman and Tate have been booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“These types of careless acts of violence and disregard for other individuals’ property and well-being will not be tolerated in the City of Hattiesburg,” Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker said. “As I have stated before, if you commit a violent act in this city, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.”