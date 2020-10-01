Several individuals were arrested in Hattiesburg over a two-day period during an operation between Metro Narcotics and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The following individuals were arrested on Sept. 29 and 30:

•Tyrell Harris, 19, of Hattiesburg. Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), trafficking a controlled substance (MDMA), and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). He was arrested Sept. 29 at a home on Brantley Drive in Rawls Springs.

•Jarell Wheeler, 19, of Hattiesburg. Wheeler was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), trafficking a controlled substance (MDMA), and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). He was arrested Sept. 29 at a home on Brantley Drive in Rawls Springs.

•Kuderrious Gaddis, 19, of Hattiesburg. Gaddis was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), trafficking a controlled substance (MDMA), and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). He was arrested Sept. 29 at a home on Brantley Drive in Rawls Springs.

•A 17-year-old juvenile from Hattiesburg. The juvenile was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), trafficking a controlled substance (MDMA), possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of a handgun by a minor. The juvenile was arrested Sept. 29 at a home on Brantley Drive in Rawls Springs.

•Georgio R. Scott, who was previously indicted for being a felon in possession of ammunition. During a search warrant at Scott’s home on Brantley Drive in Rawls Springs, metro agents seized more than five pounds of alleged methamphetamine, approximately 500 ecstasy tablets, 350 Xanax, 100 grams of marijuana and four firearms. He was arrested Sept. 29.

•Jeremy Brown, 33, of Hattiesburg. Brown was arrested Sept. 29 on possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) warrant through Metro Narcotics.

•Jessie Bradley, 43, of Hattiesburg. Bradley was arrested Sept. 30 on a sale on a controlled substance warrant through Metro Narcotics.