Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man in an ongoing Hattiesburg homicide investigation.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Kode Deveyon Rashad McNair just after 5 p.m. Sept. 30 in Starkville. He has an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact of capital murder in connection to the Jan. 3 homicide that occurred on Presley Drive.

McNair, who is a Hattiesburg native, is currently being held in a county jail and will be transferred to Forrest County.