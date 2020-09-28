A Hattiesburg man was arrested during a traffic stop for felony weapon and drug charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher McGee was apprehended by officers from Hattiesburg Police Department just before 10 p.m. Sept. 26 near the intersection of South 16thAvenue and Camp Street. McGee was charged with possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance with an enhancement for a firearm.

He also had three active misdemeanor warrants for simple assault, malicious mischief, and simple domestic violence. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.