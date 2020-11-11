Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden understands that in the current situation – where the COVID-19 pandemic has driven many people to stay indoors – that individuals may want to watch of lot of television to occupy their time, and the need for satellite dishes to accomplish that.

But what bothers her is the seeming overabundance of dishes she’s seeing on some roofs and poles in Hattiesburg, including two she witnessed that were within 50 feet of each other.

“There are all these clusters of these satellite dishes on poles,” Dryden said at a recent Hattiesburg City Council work session. “The very first one (I photographed) was put on a building without permission, by someone who lives in the bigger building next door.

“The problem is they got a better signal, but that wasn’t a good thing. The owner of the building wasn’t happy about that.”

Dryden said what brought her attention to the matter is that a lot of the dishes are being installed in front yards, especially in historic neighborhoods. That includes two additional dishes she saw within 30 feet of each other.

“And that’s in historic neighborhoods, in the front yard, so it just didn’t strike me as to how we’d be wanting to do things,” Dryden said. “Then we had ... two satellite dishes next to each other on a roof.”

After seeing those situations, Dryden did some research regarding the city’s established policy on satellite dishes, only to find out one is not in place. However, the city does have guidelines for the matter.

“That’s this design guidelines manual,” Dryden said. “This is something that the Historic Conservation Commission uses, but there’s nothing that says anything is prohibited; it makes recommendations.

“So, I asked what are the directives for historic neighborhoods, and I think the general public does not realize that to put a satellite dish on a property in a historic neighborhood requires going before the Historic Conservation Commission. I felt like it was important to (address) this, if for no other reason than to just get this out there.”

Dryden said the city would like to be proactive, rather than having to send out code enforcement officials to uphold guidelines that residents may not be aware of.

“If we would go ahead and maybe clear up how things are supposed to be before they do it the wrong way, it would solve a lot,” she said. “The purpose was to just get ahead of this before the problem grows, to create public awareness. And I just want to request that our city establishes a policy.”

One suggestion Dryden made for that policy is that residents would be required to remove one dish before installing another one.

“When someone is renting a property, they may put up a satellite dish with one company, and then move,” she said. “And then a new renter comes in, and they decide they want a satellite dish with a different company, but they don’t take down the old one. We get these clusters of these satellite dishes.”

Dryden also would like the policy to emphasize that placement of the dishes should be discreet.

“There are some really good examples on this guideline list about having shrubbery around it, or a fence, or some way so that it’s not visible from the street,” she said. “I’d like to see the city get input from each council member and from neighborhood associations, because I think neighborhoods have unique needs and unique situations.

“The other thing that I think would be helpful here, is if a meeting could be held with these TV satellite dish providers. I think if we could make it clear to them what we want and what we don’t want, that we might get ahead of this before it becomes a problem.”