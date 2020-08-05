To reduce confusion for many Hattiesburg voters who currently have to use different voting precincts for city, county and federal elections, Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George is proposing moving three city voting sites to some already used by Forrest County.

George discussed the matter at Monday’s Hattiesburg City Council work session, where he said the Forrest County sites are already in close proximity to other precincts.

“If a City of Hattiesburg precinct is three blocks away from a Forrest County precinct, I think we could combine them and instead use those facilities that the county is already utilizing,” he said. “In a number of situations, there’s improved parking and access; sometimes it’s (Americans with Disabilities Act compliant) as well, so there’s some other factors to consider.

“I want to just make sure that we are making voting as accessible as possible, and making the process as simple as possible, so as not to confuse voters.”

The first change George proposed is to move voting at Cornerstone Baptist Church on 7th Street to the Longleaf Trace Gate at the University of Southern Mississippi, less than a mile away. Some of the benefits from that move would be improved parking at a new parking lot that gives direct access – as well as ADA access and handicapped parking – to the Longleaf Trace trailhead.

“Also, 7th Street, as someone who has stood out there and waved signs in campaigns, is a very, very tough street to get on and off of,” George said. “I have almost witnessed so many accidents of someone stopping to turn in to the voting precinct, and another car coming through and almost hitting the back of their car.

“Then we’ve also had a slight issue with flooding – the walkway that leads up to the voting precinct is not exactly level, so one morning when we had a heavy rain before voting opened, that walkway filled up with water. Luckily, Public Works did come out and put some bricks down and put some board on top of that to make it to where people could get across, but it did create a slight issue.”

George also proposed moving the precinct at the Hattiesburg Zoo to the adjacent Hardy Street Baptist Church’s activity center. George said there is more visibility at the site on Hardy Street, along with other benefits.

“I know the mayor has expressed that he loves voting at the zoo, but it might be best, just to reduce confusion, just to put them at the same location,” George said. “And I’m open to feedback on any of these.”

The third proposal is to move voting from the African American Military History Museum/USO Club to Eureka School, both of which are on East 6th Street in Ward 2.

“This is another one of those that the convention commission would be on board with us making the change,” George said. “It allows the USO to stay open on election day, and the facility at the Eureka School is much larger and would involve the convention commission having to do much less moving of furniture and various things in order for voting to take place.”

George said the moves would help to ease confusion for voters who have to switch between the different precincts for various elections.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had people that have gone to the Cornerstone Baptist Church for a county election, when they actually should be at the Longleaf Trace building, and vice versa,” he said. “I’m sure if that’s happening in Ward 1 in this instance, where there are different precincts, it’s most likely going to happen – or is happening – in these other two locations.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado suggested working with county officials to make the moves happen before the next city elections in summer 2021.

“I know it can be done; it’s just a matter of having the will to do it,” she said. “I have one constituent in particular who talks about the fact that for every election, she passes voting precincts going to vote at the train depot.

“And that’s just something that we should have to deal with at this time. I think that we do need to begin having that conversation with the county, to see if we can work something out that will give people a voting home, if you will.”

Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden also agreed with the idea, saying residents from the Arcadia-Sunset neighborhood have to go all the way to the zoo to cast their vote.

“I so agree that it needs to be consistent,” she said. “I think that having them go one place for a national election and another place for the city elections is just extremely confusing.”