Although officials from the Hattiesburg Zoo were on track to open the upcoming giraffe and hyena exhibits in the Northwest Quadrant of the zoo by the end of this year, complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced zoo staff to push those openings back to the spring of 2021.

Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission – which runs the zoo – said when the pandemic hit, he thought the zoo would be able to focus on getting the new space built and open sooner. What officials did not anticipate was the need to reduce the commission’s staff because of facility closures, as well as the effects the pandemic would have on the supply chain for animal equipment, construction materials, specialty zoo fencing and other matters.

“Because of the lockdown orders throughout the country, our zoo suppliers have had delays in manufacturing and the process of getting necessary supplies has slowed to a crawl,” Taylor said. “As a result, we do not have some of the critical components in place to open this new exhibit as we planned this fall.

“Compounding this problem, our planned giraffes, which are warm weather animals, from the Columbus Zoo must be moved before it gets too cold. In this case, that needs to be done by early October. Sadly, we cannot meet that deadline and have the spaces completed that we need to take them in and open this new area.”

The postponement will allow officials to ensure the animal exhibits and holdings are in the best condition to accommodate the new arrivals. It will also allow staff to better accommodate fans and guests at the zoo.

In addition to the giraffes and hyenas, the Northeast Quadrant will feature a new DeBrazza’s Monkey holding, serval and lemur holdings, new restrooms, Ladha’s Cantina and Overlook, a renovated train tunnel and an event pavilion near Hardy Street.

“We are committed to excellence and know that when we open this new area in the spring, you will be thrilled to see the new animals, enjoy Ladha’s Cantina and Overlook, relax under the new pavilion and even find a surprise area or two along the way,” Taylor said. “In the meantime, we hope that you will join us for our perennial favorites, ZooBoo and Lights of the Wild.

“We are excited to be able to present these family events in a socially distanced manner but still with the fun and enchantment you have enjoyed during the prior years. Please stay tuned to our Facebook page for updates and information as we move into the fall and then look to the spring opening of our new Africa exhibits.”

The two-story giraffe barn, which will be located along Hardy Street, will include penning systems as well as feeding stations, which will be constructed at a height of about 12 feet. The bottom floor will contain a communal pen for the giraffes, along with room for keepers and other staff.

“Then on the opposite side, there are three individual pens,” Taylor said in a previous story. “A lot of people ask where they’re fed, so that’s why we have a catwalk up top.

“They have feeding equipment that hangs off the catwalk – they typically get up from 16 to 19 feet tall, so they’re very tall.”

Next to the barn is a structure that will allow zoo patrons to feed the giraffes items such as romaine lettuce, which will be sold near the exhibit.

Although the giraffes themselves will incur no cost – as they are, like many other animals in the zoo, part of a trading program with other locations – the entire Northwest Quadrant project is expected to run approximately $3.4 million. Those funds come primarily from the Hattiesburg Convention Commission’s budget, with others coming from sponsors such as Keithco Petroleum in the case of the new concessions stand.

“(The zoo) is one of the facilities the commission operates, so we’re excited to see it grow,” Taylor said. “We’ve seen such growth with the zoo that the commission felt that this was a very appropriate investment.

“And one thing we must admit is that if you’re in business, you want a competitive uniqueness, and the zoo is pretty unique. We’ve got the aquarium coming on the Coat, and then the zoo in Jackson, and that’s kind of it.”

Taylor said more than 200,000 people currently visit the zoo every year, including those from Jackson, Meridian, the Gulf Coast and Mobile, Alabama. Among that number is approximately 40,000 school children who visit each year for field trips.

Although officials have not run specific numbers as to how many more visitors the new attractions will bring, that figure is expected to be significant.

“We believe that this will set the stage for us to go to the city and say that we need more land,” Taylor said. “We are excited to be able to grow.”

In addition to the Hattiesburg Zoo, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission also operates the Saenger Theater, the African American History Museum, Lake Terrace Convention Center, the upcoming Oseola McCarty House Museum, the soon-to-be refurbished Smith Drug Company and the Eureka School Museum. The commission is funded by a 2 percent tax on Hattiesburg restaurants, hotels and motels.