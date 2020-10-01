In collaboration with National Fire Prevention Week – the longest-held public health observance in the country – State Farm Insurance has donated 100 smoke detectors to the Hattiesburg Fire Department to be distributed to the public.

The detectors were presented Sept. 30 by Clyde Bryant, agent/owner of State Farm Insurance Agency on Broadway Drive, during a news conference held at Fire Station 1 on Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg. In addition to the detectors, State Farm also is distributing literature regarding the National Fire Protection Association’s “Serve Up Fire Safety In the Kitchen!” initiative.

“My company averages 18 cooking fires a day, and there are two days in the year that average doubles: Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Bryant said. “So this time of year – in particular during Daylight Savings Time, when we normally check our batteries for the smoke alarms – we thought it’d be a good idea to donate the additional smoke alarms.

“Right now, with COVID, a lot of people are at home cooking at home – they’re not dining out like they did – which gives additional merit to our ‘Fire Safety In the Kitchen’ for the year.”

The smoke detectors will be distributed to the public beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 via drive-through service at Fire Station 1. Items will be given to individuals on a first-come, first-served basis, and Red Cross members will be on hand to help with distribution.

“We’re excited to distribute these smoke alarms that Mr. Bryant has provided, and also to educate our community on good fire safety practices,” HFD Chief Sherrocko Stewart said. “Fire prevention is the backbone of the fire service; the goal of fire prevention is to educate the public to take precautions to prevent particularly harmful fires, and be educated by surviving them.

“Prevention is a proactive measure for preventing emergencies and reducing the damage caused by them. By using these smoke detectors, we are taking a big step forward in this process.”

Mayor Toby Barker said the best weapon the fire department has is prevention, which keeps fires from beginning.

“That’s how we keep our men safe; that’s how we save property and lives,” he said. “The theme this year is very timely.

“We hope to get these (materials) out to apartments, particularly where there’s bulletin boards, so we can get the word out to a lot of people at one time.

“We appreciate the partnership that we have with State Farm, and we hope that everyone will take this time seriously to not only check their batteries, but also to add a smoke detector or two if you don’t have one. Let’s try to keep our community safe.”

Bryant said he was prompted to get the smoke detectors after receiving an email that notified him the first 30 agents to respond would get a National Fire Prevention Week kit.

“Of course, I was sitting at my desk, and there’s about 2,000 agents in my region, so I jumped right on it,” he said. “So we were able to get the kit, and then my office purchased some additional literature. We thought it’d be a good idea to give some smoke detectors, along with the literature.”

National Fire Prevention Week, which officially kicks off Oct. 4, was initiated in 1922, and in 1925 President Calvin Coolidge recognized the week as a national observance. The event was started partially in recognition of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, in which 250 people were killed and 17,400 structures were destroyed.

“Today, that would probably be billions of dollars,” Bryant said. “We’re glad that we could do this; we know this literature will be important for schools and any other areas that the department deems necessary.”