One man is dead after a traffic accident caused by a medical emergency on West 7thStreet in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded to a traffic accident in the 2200 block of West 7thStreet at about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 25. One male, who was the driver, was transported from the scene by ambulance and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It was later discovered that the wreck was the result of the driver’s medical condition. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said because the cause of death was a medical condition, the man’s name will not be released.

In total, three vehicles and a gas main were struck during the accidents. No other injuries were reported.

The roadway will remain closed until the gas main is repaired.