Despite the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, officials from the City of Hattiesburg have reported three consecutive months of record sales tax collections in the city.

Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the city, said the last three months – August, September and October – are each the highest on record for those particular months. August sales tax receipts showed approximately $2.02 million, September receipts showed approximately $1.97 million and October receipts showed approximately $1.93 million, for a total of $5.93 million over the past three months.

“Several factors play a role in what drives a citizen or visitor to shop or buy commodities in a location, especially during specific seasons like peak summer travel, the college student population coming back to town and major events,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “However, many of those factors were not in full force this year due to COVID-19.

“While we know that these numbers and trends may not be the case for every business, it does give us an indication that the economy here continues to do well here … and that consumers feel safe shopping in our metro area even amid a pandemic.”

Each month’s receipts show activity from two months before that; for example, the October number reflects what was purchased in the Hattiesburg economy in August. These particular numbers consist of the base 7% sales tax figure and do not factor in the additional 1 percent sales tax at Hattiesburg restaurants, hotels and motels that was approved by voters in April 2019.

Half of the funds from that tax increase – which was expected to bring in approximately $4.2 million in new revenue – are earmarked for 17 Parks and Recreation Department projects around the city, while the other half will be used for renovations at Reed Green Coliseum on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Initial projections expected the tax to generate about $100,000 a month for the city and another $100,000 for Southern Miss, but through the first four months of the tax, the measure generated an average of $117,000 per month. Projects made possible through the tax include a walking trail extension at Duncan Lake, batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park, basketball/tennis courts on East 8thStreet and upgrades at the ballpark on East 9thStreet.

For comparison, sales tax receipts showed $1.82 million for August 2018, $1.87 million for August 2019, $1.92 million for September 2018, $1.83 million for September 2019, $1.91 million for October 2018 and $1.89 million for October 2019.

“The credit for our strong retail economy goes entirely to our businesses and how effectively they have responded during what has been a hard year for everyone,” Barker said. “They have created environments where people feel safe shopping, and that has allowed most residents to find a functional normal in what will continue to be a challenging season.

“I encourage our citizens to stay the course in supporting local businesses, wearing masks and being kind to retail workers. I hope these numbers reassure our citizens and visitors that it is safe to shop and do business in Hattiesburg.”