Although Gov. Tate Reeves lifted Mississippi’s mask mandate with Executive Order 1525 during a news conference on Wednesday – now allowing residents to go inside businesses and other public areas without a mask – Mayor Toby Barker said Hattiesburg’s mask mandate will remain in place for the time being.

Via a Facebook post on Sept. 30, Barker said the city’s regulations will last at least another three weeks, given what officials are seeing with local data regarding COVID-19.

“We don’t want this to get out of hand, like a July-type situation,” Barker said. “Wearing a mask is the most proven way – along with socially distancing yourself and avoiding large crowds – to keep this thing from spreading and reducing the risk of transmission.”

As of the day of Barker’s announcement, the Hattiesburg-area health care system – which consists of Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley, Moffitt Health Center and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative – had seen a total of 62,962 tests for COVID-19. Of those, 6,845 were positive, 55,601 were negative, and 516 were pending.

Forty-one patients who were confirmed COVID-positive were hospitalized – under the average of 49.64 over the past 14 days – with another seven under investigation for the virus. Fourteen patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, down from the average of 15.29 over the past 14 days.

“That’s the good news in this briefing,” Barker said. “If there’s anything you can take away, it’s that all of those efforts have led to decreased hospitalizations.”

Statewide, Mississippi saw a total of 552 new cases, with 12 new deaths. None of the deaths came from Forrest or Lamar counties.

Forrest County saw a total of 18 new positive cases, while Lamar County reported 19, for a total of 37 in the Hattiesburg metro area. Since March, the total number of cases is 2,542 in Forrest County and 1,762 in Lamar County, for a total of 4,304 in the metro area.

“Our five-day average, we had several days in a row – in Forrest County, for example, seven out of the last eight days we’ve had double digits, kind of between that 10 and 25 mark,” Barker said. “Lamar County is kind of in the same boat as well; we’re hoping that we start seeing those numbers drop again.”

The ‘inside-14-day’ number – which is where officials look at the number of people who have received a positive test result in the last 14 days – was at 248 for Forrest County and 214 in Lamar County.

“This is an item of concern for us,” Barker said. “In our metro area total, we had kind of a steady decrease through August and most of September, but that ‘inside-14-day’ number in the metro area is kind of at its highest point since early August.

“So we want to make sure that we can see these numbers turn around. We’re continuing to see double-digit cases most days over the past eight or nine days.”

Barker said he is concerned that the positivity rate is going up, the number of people getting tested is up, and hospitals are still at capacity – but not only because of COVID-19.

“Even though our COVID-related hospitalizations are very much down, what we are seeing is people who have put off health procedures are starting to show up in the hospital as well,” he said. “One hospital has several dozen employees and caretakers who are COVID-positive, so they’re not available, which means the bed capacity in that facility has dropped. They’re at capacity both in their ICU and almost in their acute care.”

In addition to lifting the statewide mask mandate, Reeves’s latest executive order also opens outdoor venue seating capacity to 50 percent and limits all businesses to 75 percent capacity. The order also prohibits buffets, requires employees to wear personal protective equipment, prohibits alcohol sales from 11 p.m.-7 a.m., and limits party size to 10 people per table.

“However, I want to make sure that everyone understands Hattiesburg is going to keep (our) mask requirements,” Barker said. “As we have done with every decision, we are going to look at our local data, we are going to listen to our local health care professionals, listen to our small businesses, and we’re going to make decisions that prioritize public health and the lives of people.

“We’re trying to find that functional normal. We want to get out and participate in events again; however, wearing a mask is that tradeoff. If you’re going to have people around each other, wearing a mask prevents the spread of COVID-19; that is proven.”