After 10 years of working to optimize its electronic medical record system with Epic Systems, Hattiesburg Clinic has been awarded the Epic Gold Star Level 10, making the clinic one of only five entities worldwide to reach that level of achievement this year.

The award from Epic – a Madison, Wisconsin-based company that manufactures, licenses, supports and sells a proprietary electronic medical record software application – shows that the clinic has successfully adopted at least 95 percent of Epic’s “Gold Star” features for patient care. The designation places Hattiesburg Clinic in the top 1 percent of Epic customers worldwide.

“Personally, I feel very honored and excited that we won this award,” said Betty Dickerson, chief informatics officer for the clinic. “We’ve worked really hard for it, and it took everybody, not just the technical folks.

“It also took our doctors and our other clinical users, so I think it’s a group effort, and I’m proud of everybody here.”

Epic, which provides solutions for the management of patient data, offers comprehensive medical records operability and allows patients to schedule appointments, refill prescriptions and quickly contact their physicians. The Gold Star Program acknowledges health care facilities on a scale of one to 10 based on how effectively they use the electronic medical record system.

The company serves more than 500 clients – such as clinics and hospitals – in 15 countries around the world.

“This system of Gold Stars basically is a program where all customers throughout the world are judged on how well we are using the functionality that is available to us,” said Dr. Bryan Batson, chief medical informatics officer for Hattiesburg Clinic. “They’re really measuring how we, as health care providers, are using the tools that they have built, so that we can make our doctors and other members of the health care team more efficient and more effective.

“Also, they make sure that the patients that we’re caring for have access to their health care information, and that we’re overall improving the health of the patients that we’re caring for. That’s Epic’s way of measuring us, as one of their customers, on how well we’re doing in accomplishing those goals of using the electronic health care records to take better care of our patients. It’s taken us 10 years, and we’ve gradually made progress through the years.”

Hattiesburg Clinic was awarded Level 9 in 2018 and 2019, which put it in the top 5 percent of Epic customers.

“Last year, there was only one customer who received a 10,” Batson said. “I think it’s a testament to really hard work, but more importantly, a vision of how we can do everything possible to improve the health care in south Mississippi, and Epic is an important part of that mission.”

Since March, the clinic has performed approximately 99,000 telemedicine visits, which Batson said would not have been possible without Epic’s functionality.

“So that’s just one facet of it,” he said. “Another facet is having patients engaged in their health care with the patient portal, and we have nearly 60 percent of our patients engaged in that, which is great.

“One of the things we’re most proud of in the last year is that we’ve developed a partnership with (Southeast Rural Mississippi Health Initiative) to deliver Epic to the SEMRI clinics. We also have a similar partnership with Edwards Street Fellowship Clinic, so all patients have access to these tools that are rated among the best in the world.”

Tommy Thornton, executive director of Hattiesburg Clinic, said the clinic’s mission is to provide quality health care efficiently and cost-effectively, with a focus on excellent service to patients.

“Our partnership with Epic contributes significantly in accomplishing this mission,” he said. “We are honored to rank in such a prestigious position and are grateful to our physicians and staff who are committed to the clinic.”