A correctional officer at the Forrest County Correctional Facility has been arrested after allegedly using his position of power and control to engage in sexual relations with female inmates.

Scott Lees, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said Richard Williams was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with an offender and one count of attempted sexual battery. The arrest came after interviews with victims and witnesses, review of video footage, and discussion with the district attorney’s office.

Williams was transported and booked into the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for holding. During an initial appearance Oct. 7, Williams’s bond was set at $50,000 per charge, for a total of $250,000.

“These actions are unacceptable for any employee of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and a full investigation has been launched to determine the scope of Williams’s actions and what measures the correctional facility can take to prevent future offenses of this nature,” Lees said. “Williams has been relieved of all duties at the Forrest County Correctional Facility and will be held at Lamar County’s jail until further notice.

“Correctional facilities are designed to be a controlled environment, free of external influences that promote nefarious activity, and are sworn to protect those who are vulnerable under its supervision. Correctional officers take an oath to treat inmates with dignity, respect, and conduct themselves as professionals. While no facility or its staff is 100% contraband or illicit activity free, it remains the goal. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will pursue the maximum penalty under state law.”