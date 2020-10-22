The bridge on Campbell Loop between Broadacres Drive and Frontage Road will be closed beginning Oct. 22 because of unsafe conditions that were discovered by city crews while responding to a motorist’s call of concern.

Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the City of Hattiesburg, said a new bridge will be built to replace the current one, with completion expected by summer 2021. The current bridge’s conditions were revealed early this week when a citizen called in a sinkhole adjacent to the bridge.

“After city crews investigated the area to assess repair, it was determined that a structural engineer with devices that could measure wood rot and degradation was needed,” McCain said. “On Wednesday, October 21, a third-party bridge inspection team determined that the bridge would need to be closed immediately for travel with a recommendation for reconstruction.

“Campbell Loop is often used as a cut through to Highway 49, to and from the Highlands neighborhoods, as well as access to businesses in this area. While reconstruction is taking place, the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the work zone and to make alternate travel plans where necessary.”

The design phase for the new bridge is expected to take about three months, with construction to follow. The total cost for the project is approximately $300,000.