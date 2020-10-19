Mayor Toby Barker has nominated Hattiesburg attorney Neil Rogers to the Hattiesburg Public School District Board of Trustees to fill the position vacated when the term of former board member Carey Varnado expired in early September.

Barker made the announcement Oct. 19 during a news conference at the HPSD boardroom, surrounded by other school officials and Rogers’s family members.

“One of the most important duties of our city’s mayor – if not the most important – is the appointment of members of the board of trustees for the Hattiesburg Public School District,” Barker said. “Placing the community’s trust in a group of individuals to foster and cultivate the next generation of Hattiesburg citizens in a safe learning environment is a heavy mantle of responsibility, and not one that I take lightly.

“I chose Neil because he believes what we want all young families to believe: that the Hattiesburg Public School District can and will provide a world-class education to all who choose public school. In a metropolitan area where 40% of the population is under 40, having millennials like Neil Rogers and (board member) Yolanda Morris on the board helps harness our focus directly on the promise of the future and what we must do to hand our children a better Hattiesburg than what we found.”

Rogers is partner at Jackson, Tullos & Rogers, PLLC, where he has worked since 2013, making partner in 2017. He specializes in contract issues, tax law and real estate transactions, which Barker said will be helpful for the district when handling 16thsection land issues.

Rogers received his bachelor of arts degree in history from The University of Southern Mississippi in 2009, a law degree from Mississippi College School of Law in 2012 and an LL.M. in taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2013. He serves on the board of directors for The Pinebelt Foundation and is a member of the Mississippi Bar and the South Central Mississippi Bar.

“Although I’m not originally from Hattiesburg, between getting my undergrad at USM and our time back here since 2013, Hattiesburg has become our home,” Rogers said. “During my time back here as a supporter and a believer in public schools, I’ve watched this district refuse to quit improving, to get to the place where it is today.

“I’m excited to have a chance to play a very small part in that continuous refusal to quit improving. From the things I’ve learned about this district – teachers, leaders, parents, students and of course its board – it’s obvious why this district has made the strides that it has, and why it will continue that.”

Rogers is married to his wife Kelsey, and they have three children: Luke, Jack and Kate. As a school board member, Rogers will work alongside fellow board members to create district policy and manage the allocation of district resources.

“I’m beyond humbled to be called into this position,” Rogers said. “I do not take the responsibility that comes with it lightly. I know that I have so much to learn, and so I plan to do a whole lot of listening and learning for the foreseeable future.”

Rogers’ nomination was added to the Hattiesburg City Council agenda this week and will be voted on by the Hattiesburg City Council on Oct. 20.

“Last week, I was asked to define what success looks like for Hattiesburg public schools,” district superintendent Robert Wiliams said. “I immediately thought of my own children, who go to bed each night eager to wake up and go to school.

“That’s the metric I want us to strive for, and I look forward to working with Mr. Rogers and this board to make sure all 3,000-plus students at Hattiesburg public schools wake up each morning excited about coming to school to learn.”