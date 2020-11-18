Hattiesburg architect Sarah Newton has been tapped to redesign the widely known Parkhaven arch at the intersection of South 22nd Avenue and Hardy Street that leads the way into the historic Parkhaven Neighborhood of Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg City Council members recently voted unanimously for Newton to provide design services for the renovation of the arch, which was constructed in the early 1920s.

“Just from having experience in historic preservation and having served on the Historic Conservation Commission for several years, I have a good working relationship with the city,” Newton said. “I’ll start with research on any modifications that have been made to it over the course of its lifespan, to determine the best way to take it back to the way it was originally, or at least as close to it as possible.”

If all goes according to plan, the restoration will include the removal and replacement of the stucco cladding on the arch supports, repair of structural elements or underlayment beneath the stucco, and reconstructing the arch, which is made of painted plywood. Newton also will repaint the “Parkhaven” lettering, replace the lighting system of the arch and conduct site repairs at the base of the arch support.

“The archway has needed some repairs and renovation for some time now, and so we engaged Sarah primarily because of her expertise in dealing with historical structures; this is on the historic registry,” said Ann Jones, chief administrative officer for the City of Hattiesburg. “(We’ll be) able to achieve the necessary repairs and renovations, but also have someone that is sensitive and knowledgeable of the requirements that go along with restoring a historical structure.”

Additional landscape and hardscape repairs, if deemed necessary, shall be performed under a separate contract provided by a qualified landscape architect. The budget for the project will be determined during the course of design.

“I’ll go at the pace the city is looking for,” Newton said. “At this point, I think I’m really just putting plans and budgets together and putting plans together to help them establish a budget.”

The original structure will remain during Newton’s work.

“I don’t think it would be taken down,” Newton said. “I think the cladding might be removed to get it down to the original structure, and then the surfaces reapplied.

“It’s possible that the arch itself might have to be rebuilt, once we get the cladding off and see what condition the framework of the arch is in. But those two supporting sides will most likely be taken down to the substrate and then reclad.”

Jones said she has no doubt the redesign of the arch will be an eye-catcher for the city.

“I think it’ll be tremendous; it’ll greatly enhance that area,” she said. “That archway has been such an icon for not only that neighborhood, but for Hattiesburg in general.

“Especially when you think of that section of Hattiesburg, to have it restored is just going to be tremendous.”