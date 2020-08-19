More than two decades ago, the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee began the tradition of naming a Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year to recognize an outstanding veteran from the Hub City community in concurrence with the city’s annual Veterans Day celebration.

That tradition will continue this year, as nominations for this year’s Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year – an honor first bestowed upon U.S. Army veteran Charles Brown – are now being accepted for consideration, with an application deadline of Sept. 18.

“We do this to coincide with the nation’s celebration of Veterans Day because it’s a time in our nation where, hopefully, everyone pauses and thinks about those who have served our country by putting on the uniform,” said Col. Sheila Varnado, chair of the Veterans Selection Committee. “They were giving of themselves no matter where the nation asked them to go, or how long they asked them to stay, and many never returned.

“It’s important to – not only as a nation – stop and think and remember and recognize. But also with Hattiesburg being the type of community it is – such a loving and welcoming community – it was important that we recognize a local veteran for the things that they had done and the way they continue to serve this community even after they have taken off the military uniform.”

The basic requirements for nominations are as follows: the nominee must be a resident of the Hattiesburg area (Forrest or Lamar counties) for at least five years; be a veteran of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces; have received an honorable discharge for military service; have demonstrated the spirit of good citizenship and patriotism; and have made some significant contribution to the overall betterment of the community.

Further information on the nomination process and an application template can be procured by calling Varnado at (601) 606-5209 or at varnados@comcast.net. The winner will be chosen by the selection committee, which is made up of all living previous Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year winners.

Varnado said while the committee does get enough nominations each year to make its selection, she would like to try to get more activity from additional veterans.

“The veterans that usually come to our attention are those who are involved in veterans’ organizations, and also in the community,” she said. “So we know that there are plenty of veterans who reside and have retired in our community who do not, for whatever reason, get involved in actual veterans’ organizations, but they’re doing a whole lot of good things in the community.

“We want to make sure that we don’t miss anybody just because they’re not on our radar.”

Although the usual celebration may not be able to be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Varnado would like to work with the city’s administration to recognize the 2020 Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year in some form or fashion.

“We will want to try to recognize our Veteran of the Year in some meaningful way,” she said. “If there’s any way that we can showcase that person – whoever they may be – with the mayor present, the veteran present and me there, then we will do that.

“But if not, we will certainly go the virtual route. But we are hopeful that we will be able to have something outdoors, and recognize the person accordingly.”