I was flipping through social media earlier this week and came across a slideshow dedicated to celebrities we’ve lost this year.

I’ve seen these before, but what caught my attention was that there were 188 slides. That sure seems like a lot for half a year. I’m sure we all remember the horrible helicopter accident that took Kobe Bryant and his young daughter Gianna. We lost Kirk Douglas and Jerry Stiller, Kenny Rogers and Charlie Daniels, one of the Pointer Sisters and one of the Supremes.

There were several deaths due to COVID-19 with victims ranging in age from early 30s to late 80s. Heartbreakingly, we lost several young, talented people to fentanyl overdoses. But what struck me to the core were the suicides. There were 10, and reading about them just hit too close to home. I lost a brother to suicide earlier this year.

The hardest part in losing my brother was watching my parents try to process the shock and grief. The one question we all asked was, “How could something like this happen?” My brother did not have a history of suicidal tendencies or mental illness. We were clueless.

I’ve done some reading since then, first-hand accounts from people who have been where my brother was but lived to write about it. There are some commonalities in how they’ve felt about their experiences, and I have found great comfort from their stories.

It seems that in order to attempt suicide, a person has to be in a state where they can override their own survival instincts. At that point, it is an acute state comparable to a heart attack or other medical crisis. They’ve reached a point when they feel their capacity for emotional pain has outweighed the amount of time that they are able to wait for relief. And, at the same moment, they have access to the means to end their life. So, it’s like a perfect storm because a lot of little things have to align for suicide to happen.

The survivors all say that they know they were loved. It just wasn’t enough. As one says, “After a certain point, when you feel like you’re burning alive, all you can think of is how to put the fire out as quickly as possible.”

I take comfort in the fact that there was probably nothing I could have done to save my brother.

What I can do is honor him by realizing anew that life is unquestionably precious. Grief is a powerful teacher. It’s challenged me to recommit to living a life imbued with meaning, to give my heart away freely, to speak truth, and most importantly, to be a living dedication to the brother I loved so much.

I hope you never have to deal with a loved one’s suicide. But grief is a part of life, inescapable for all of us.

When faced with a loss, we can remember that we are part of the legacy our loved ones leave behind.

And every moment we choose to live fully and love deeply, we bring a beautiful part of them back to life.

Christina Pierce is publisher of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine.