In 2020, quilters from 31 U.S. states and as far away as Germany submitted their best work for judging in this year’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show quilt contest.

A local resident is among those whose work will compete for a top prize.

Martha Ginn of Hattiesburg and her quilts “Elizabeth, My Almost Perfect Cat,” and “Interleave Symphony” have been selected to compete in the 2020 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

Every quilt has a story.

In describing “Elizabeth, My Almost Perfect Cat,” Ginn said, “My quilt is based on a photograph I took of my cat, Elizabeth. Her only flaw is a passion for eating thread, and I have inadvertently snipped her whiskers while fighting her for thread. The piece is fabric collage constructed by improvisationally cut, glued and stitched bits of fabric.”

In describing “Interleave Symphony,” she said, “The Interleave quilt-as-you-go technique was developed and popularized on Lorrie Craner's blog in 2014; my good friend Jackie Watkins shared this technique with me. I chose fabrics featuring composers and musical symbols. The designs are quilted during construction so no quilting stitches show.”

Quilts accepted in the 10-category contest are judged on visual impact and stitching technique. Awards are given for Best of Show, as well as first, second and third place recognition in each category.

One quilt is selected by those who attend the virtual event to receive the Viewers' Choice award. Virtual attendees can vote for their favorite quilt at QuiltShow.com/vote.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16th annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will be a virtual experience Sept. 10-12 at QuiltShow.com.