After a two-year absence, the Metro Jackson Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held in person on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10:30am to 1:00pm, at the Sheraton Flowood, The Refuge Hotel and Conference Center. The American Heart Association (AHA) is the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. This signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

The Metro Jackson Go Red for Women Luncheon, chaired by Dr. Leigh Ann Ross, is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as to generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women. Dr. Ross is the Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice at the University of Mississippi (UM) School of Pharmacy. Go Red for Women event guests can take part in free health screenings, interactive health stations, group photo opportunities, and other activities from 10:30am until 11:45am. The ticketed luncheon program begins at 12noon.

The Go Red for Women luncheon will feature a fashion show of area heart disease survivors and we will recognize our inaugural “Women of Impact” nominees with a special video telling each of their stories. These outstanding women have each made a significant impact for the betterment of our community and have raised funds to support the mission of Go Red for Women. The 2022 Women of Impact Nominees are Dr. Erica Bass, Dr. Natasha Hardeman, Dr. Terica Jackson, Jamie Kerr, Tina Lakey, Liza Looser, Natalie Latham, Sandra Strain, Maggie Wade, and Rashida Walker.

Local event sponsors include Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Merit Health Heart, St. Dominic’s, Atmos Entergy, Community Bank, Florence Dental Clinic, and Mississippi Premier Plastic Surgery, and WJTV. Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health.

To purchase a table or for ticket information for the Go Red for Women Luncheon, go to event.gives/goredjxn or contact the Go Red for Women Director, Katherine Byrd at katherine.byrd@heart.org or (601) 906.8596. Follow us by liking American Heart Association - Mississippi on Facebook and ahamississippi on Instagram.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Visit heart.org. or call 800-AHA-USA1.