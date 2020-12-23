Hattiesburg Clinic CEO Bryan Batson joined Mayor Toby Barker via phone call on Dec. 18 to discuss the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Batson called a “pretty dire situation.”

Some initial numbers from the area health care system – which includes Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley, Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Hattiesburg Clinic and the Moffitt Health Center – show that there are currently 102 hospitalized patients that are confirmed to be COVID-positive. That number is down from the 103.43 patients that have been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past 14 days.

Of those 102 hospitalized patients, 30 are currently in the intensive care unit.

“We did come down just slightly; we got to 110 a couple of days ago,” Barker said. “We’re glad to see that number come down, but we are still incredibly maxed out right now.

“Our hospitals only had a few rooms as of this morning on the acute side as well as the ICU side, so we really need to keep this in mind as we go forward.”

Throughout Mississippi, there were 2,507 new cases of COVID-19 with 34 new deaths in the state. None of those deaths came from Forrest or Lamar counties.

New positive cases include 70 in Forrest County and 36 in Lamar County for a total of 106 in the metropolitan area. That marks the third day in a row that the metro area saw more than 100 cases reported between the two counties.

Since the pandemic began, Forrest County has reported 4,712 cases and Lamar County has reported 3,646 cases for a total of 8,358 in the metro area.

“Our five-day average got really close to a hundred, and it still might get there again,” Barker said. “Over the last three days, we’ve been at a hundred combined.

“This does not bode well for us going into January. We hear a lot about the statistics, and right now we are very much trending in the wrong direction at the worst possible time.”

Batson said it does take a toll on health care workers who come in every day not knowing what challenges to expect from a virus that no one had ever encountered until late last year.

“We plan and anticipate that every day is bringing a new set of challenges – the positivity rate at levels we haven’t seen before, and the number of new positive cases that are happening every week continue to rise,” he said. “All that is happening while those same things are occurring in our health care population, where we’re having more health care workers contract the virus and have to be out of work.

“We want to be able to continue to care for patients, so it is extremely stressful right now, when we’re doing our absolute best not only at Hattiesburg Clinic, but at Forrest General Hospital and Merit and SEMRHI and all the other clinics that are feeling the same strain we are.”

However, there is some good news on the matter as officials recently obtained certain medications that have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration that could treat COVID-19 on an outpatient basis. Also available are antibody treatments, which are infusions that can be provided to patients on an outpatient setting.

“There’s a specific subset of patients that qualify for these, so (for example) patients who do not need oxygen therapy but are having mild to moderate symptoms,” Batson said. “These infusions take about 60 minutes, but then patients have to be observed for another 60 minutes after that.

“These are provided to us through the department of health, through allocations as they are distributed throughout the state.”

Recently, health care workers in Hattiesburg have been receiving a new COVID-19 vaccine. Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley and residents of long-term care facilities received their shipments last week as part of Phase I of the vaccine’s rollout.

“We are very excited and encouraged about the news of the Pfizer vaccine, and Moderna continues to make its way through this approval process,” Batson said. “We’ve almost been stepping over each other in line to try to get the vaccine.

“It’s been a glimpse of hope into the future of what we can start to see in this fight. It’s still long from being over … but this is a step that we hope will be an important one in ending the pandemic.”

Also, there are some positive outcomes that physicians are now seeing that were not there as recently as April or May. Although health care providers’ experience with the virus has so far been limited, there have been new options and therapies that have come available in recent months.

“With our coordinated efforts, we’ve been fortunate to have a low hospitalization rate,” Batson said. “Prior to even having this organized approach, we were (approaching it) with case management and trying to be aggressive and keeping people out of the hospital as best we can.

“But the addition of these new therapies has added to our ability to keep people out of the hospital, and that’s crucial for us to keep as many people out of the hospital as we can. Our beds are so sparse, and they’re limited, and anything we can do to keep people from needing to go to the emergency room or the hospital is just added relief.”