A project three years in the making to bring giraffes, hyenas and other new attractions to the Northwest Quadrant of the Hattiesburg Zoo is now a reality, just a few short months after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the original opening date of late 2020.

The animals recently made their way to their new exhibits – just in time for the public unveiling on May 15 – and were shown to members of the media during a tour on May 13. The biggest attractions of the newcomers are two giraffes – a mother and daughter named Sue Ellen and Alberta, who are housed in the recently-built giraffe barn near Hardy Street.

“We’re all exhausted, but we are excited to be reaching the end,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the zoo. “Having looked at this barn as it was being built, and then after it was built, it’s beautiful and the scale is huge.

“But to see them in place, you realize why the scale is needed, and it’s real exciting to see them in this barn and know that it’s designed for them. At least three years of planning and building – and a pandemic in the middle of that – that’s why we’re so excited to let everybody come in and see these beautiful animals.”

The two giraffes were donated to the Hattiesburg Zoo by the Audubon Institute, which worked with the San Diego Zoo to procure the animals from a wildlife preserve south of New Orleans.

The new two-story giraffe barn includes penning systems as well as feeding stations. The bottom floor contains a communal pen for the giraffes, along with room for keepers and other staff.

“Our stalls are about 25 percent greater than the husbandry guidelines, so we give them a little extra space,” Taylor said. “Then in the future, we can allow them to go out in the African Veldt … where the zebras are and all that.

“(Our curators) are going to keep working with them to the point where the public can feed them romaine lettuce and things out on those platforms by Ladha’s Overlook. So our hope and plan is to train them … so that we will be allowing giraffe feedings at certain periods of time during the day.”

The barn also includes award-winning artwork by Ceci Duhon, a fourth-grade student at Presbyterian Christian School. The artwork was presented to Taylor during the tour.

Another new part of the Northwest Quadrant is two hyenas, although one has yet to arrive at the zoo. Because hyenas are matriarchal – if two females are housed with a male, they will kill the male – two dens will be built to keep the hyenas from seeing each other.

“They can go in and have their own little space, and there’s a man cave over there,” Taylor said. “They like water, so we’ve got a pool, and we expect to see them – especially in our hot summers – in the pool.

“We’re going to start with a male, and then very shortly after we’re going to add a female, and we are breeding. There’s nothing better than a bunch of little hyenas.”

The hyenas will also not be able to see their neighbor Kipling the tiger.

While Kipling is finally getting a long-awaited glass-fronted viewing station of his own, it will be positioned so that neither prey animal will see the other. Taylor said will keep the animals from posturing and getting aggressive, and will provide separation between the Asia and Africa exhibits.

The zoo also has received two new Colobus monkeys – a male and a female – which will be housed near the De Brazza’s monkeys. Colubus monkeys, which do not have thumbs, are arboreal, which means they spend most of their time in the treetops.

“They do a lot of swinging, so they’re very active, very high-motion,” Taylor said. “The De Brazza’s are more ground-dwelling, so they’ll be a good mix together.”

Near the giraffe barn is a large pavilion for seating and events, as well as Ladha’s Cantina and Overlook, a new concession area. Ladha’s will serve African-themed food and beverages.

“It’s things we hope that people will like, that have an African twist to them,” Taylor said. “Then there’s a nice place to eat or to have an event, including the little lake overlook there.”