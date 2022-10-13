According to Feeding America, 16% of Mississippi households live with food insecurity, which means they do not always know where they will find their next meal (Map the Meal Gap, www.Feeding America.org). That translates into more than 144,000 Mississippi children under age 18 living in food insecure households, consistently unable to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for a healthy life.

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to fight hunger. Potters and other craftspeople work with the community to create beautiful, handcrafted bowls. In October 2012, Main Street Books sponsored the first Empty Bowls Hattiesburg fundraiser, starting a community tradition as they raised funds and awareness for the Edwards Street Fellowship Center food pantry.

The tenth Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held at Main Street Books, 210 Main Street, and GrateFull Soul restaurant in historic downtown Hattiesburg, on Saturday, October 22, from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The $25 cost includes a handcrafted / hand-painted bowl, as well as a meal of soup, bread, dessert, and beverage. Before enjoying the meal, guests select a one-of-a-kind bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

This year's event will have a street festival atmosphere. Thanks to the Hattiesburg Downtown Association, Main Street will be blocked from Buschman Street to Walnut Street, allowing al fresco dining, outdoor music, and other family-friendly activities,

Edwards Street Fellowship Center has been serving the residents of southeast Hattiesburg since 1979. Their food pantry currently provides emergency and supplemental food to more than 1,600 households per month who are facing hunger or food insecurity. The food pantry serves residents of a seven-county area of the Pine Belt.

The public is invited to join in the effort to fight local hunger by supporting Empty Bowls Hattiesburg. In addition to purchasing a handcrafted / hand painted bowl for themselves, guests are encouraged to consider giving these unique bowls as gifts. The gift-wrapped bowls and accompanying information cards tell co-workers, neighbors, business associates, friends, teachers, and relatives that an empty bowl in the Hattiesburg community was filled through the purchase of this gift. Empty Bowls Hattiesburg features pottery and painting designs by Allen Chen, Brian Clark, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Chatham Kemp, Byron Myrick, Diane Shepherd, Judy Waits, and more. Tickets are available at the door, in advance at Eventbrite.com, or by calling Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

At the event, guests select and purchase bowls at Main Street Books, then stroll across the street to GrateFull Soul Restaurant for a meal featuring delicious soups, breads, desserts and beverages from area chefs and restaurants. This year's meal and event contributors include Chili's, Dandy Dan's, The Depot, Glory Bound Gyro Co., Gold Post Sandwich House, GrateFull Soul, Half Shell Oyster House, Hattiesburg Coca-Cola, Jody's Bakery, Longleaf Plantation, Main Street Books, Movie Star, Mugshots Grill & Bar, Newell Paper, Newk's Eatery, Patio 44, Red Lobster, The Salad Station, Seasoned with Love, Southern Oaks, Brenda Strider, Sweet Peppers Deli, Tabella, T-Bones Café, and more.

For more information about Edwards Street Fellowship Center or Empty Bowls, follow Empty Bowls Hattiesburg on Facebook, visit www.Edwards StreetFellowship.org, or call the Center at (601) 544-6149.