Thanks for the memories, Stan Lee

﻿It’s a sad, sad day, Steve Rogers. Maybe it’s best that Stan “The Man” left this world before seeing Captain America die saving it.

And meanwhile, the whole world cries “Excelsior.”

Let’s collectively realize that – as an author – Stan Lee was probably the most influential writer of the 20th Century, possibly of all time.

His creations have moved more people than any single writer that I know of and they have been the foundation of the entire Marvel comic universe as well as the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe, otherwise known as the MCU.

The X-Men, Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and the Avengers.

I think you’ll agree that the MCU owes its very birth as well as its success to one man who was simply “the man.”

Do any of us actually think that Marvel would even exist in a world without him? His creations still form the core foundations that underpin the Marvel brand.

So for all of us, I’m going to say goodbye Stan Lee.

We love and adore you and you made our world more fun. You challenged our spirits to dream of wonders and better things. You made us all into true believers.

And while we know that your creations will move forward into new and wonderful places, we will never forget to love you and we will always, always love you.

So go now, sir, to your new places; into the empire beyond our daydreams.

One happy day, we’ll tell you in person how much you’ve always meant to us. Until then, we’ll tell your stories forever.

And Excelsior doesn’t seem to sum it all up so I’ll say for all of us, you’ve blessed our lives in so many ways and can’t wait to see you again in forever.

Blessings.

Will Adcox is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi.