Petal Residents to receive new trash containers

Some Petal residents may have already noticed new trash cans being delivered to their homes this week.

Those who haven’t should receive their cans later this week – during their regular trash pick-up days – as a result of a new contract between the City of Petal and Waste Pro. The initiative will not result in any fees or increased trash pick-up rates for residents.

“As part of the new contract, this was a nice thing to be able to do,” Ward 5 Alderman Tony Ducker said. “I think most of those (old) cans got put out in 2006 or 2007, so they’re on the back end. So this has been a pretty good thing, to be able to get these cans.”

Residents are advised to leave their old cans at the curb on their normal trash days. Those cans will be emptied at the regular time, and new cans will be delivered shortly after.

New cans will come with an identification sticker, and after this week, old cans without that sticker will not be serviced.

Ducker said some residents may end up with two cans, but the older cans will be picked up eventually. However, residents can get a second can for a small monthly fee.

“The way the deliveries could go is that you could roll your old trash can out there, they can deliver the new can, and you still have the old can sitting there,” he said. “So hopefully people will leave the old can out there, and they’ll come and pick the trash up, and then the pickup truck will come and pick up the other can when it’s all said and done.

“There may be situations where somebody is paying for one can and they have two cans – maybe over time their neighbor moved out, and they ended up with another can. If that’s the case, they’re going to come by, look at the lids, and if you’re supposed to have one can, they’re going to give you one can. So you’ll have to end up calling the city, and for $9 a month you can get that second can.”

Residents who are in the city limits but not on city water will need to call the Petal Water Department at (601) 544-6981 to be put in the system for trash and sewer, at which point a new can will be delivered as soon as possible.

“We think we probably have only a couple hundred of those instances – probably less than 200 people who fall into that category,” Ducker said. “This should allow us to get more people in the system, which allows us to keep our rate at what it is right now.

“It’s still going to stay at $18.25 right now, which it was $20 when I first took office in ’09,” Ducker said. “So it’s actually cheaper than it was 10 years ago.”

Ducker is asking residents to be patient as the new cans are rolled out.

“From a financial standpoint, we think this should take a lot of stress off the system,” he said. “It’s going to be wild for a couple of weeks as we cycle through all of this, but say in three weeks, hopefully the bulk of this will be done.”