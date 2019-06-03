Proposed Sumrall annexation to be drawn up by planners before public hearing

﻿The details of Sumrall’s proposed annexation of approximately 460 acres of land will be sent to an urban planning department to draw up a map in advance of a public hearing on the matter.

The Sumrall Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night to send the proposed annexation borders to Slaughter & Associates in Oxford, who are expected to have the map ready for public review at the hearing at 6 p.m. March 26 in Sumrall Town Hall. Residents will be able to look over the map, ask questions and express any concerns to the board during the meeting.

“My personal opinion is, just looking at (these proposed areas), I think we should do a public hearing just so we can let people know there’s a possibility of being annexed,” Alderwoman-At-Large Brittany Fortenberry said. “I think it would be better received that way.

“The last thing I want is for anybody to think that we’re slipping something in on them.”

The biggest proposed annexation area consists of about 208 acres adjacent to Sumrall Elementary School that is being looked at as the possible home of an upcoming 150-house subdivision. Another area measures about 65.3 acres off Rocky Branch and North Bryant roads, which is where the city’s park is located.

A third proposed area forms somewhat of a square between Mississippi 42 to the south, Todd Road to the north and Joe Clark Road to the east, before stretching west toward Southdown Drive. This area also includes a small stretch running west along Mississippi 42.

Another section goes along Mississippi 42, starting just east of North Rayburn Road and taking in a small portion of land south of Mississippi 42 before stopping short of Big Hill Road. Yet another section would take in a short stretch at the end of Center Avenue, going northeast to Mississippi 42.

During Tuesday’s meeting, several other areas were added to the proposed annexation, including an area off Atkinson Road, which would move the current city limits out approximately 200 feet. About nine acres off Oloh Road, from the current city limits on Crossland Routh south to Mississippi 589, also were added, along with 50 more acres on Mississippi 42 east of Center Avenue.

“Most of the areas (proposed) contain households, and other areas are just open fields and timberland,” Mayor Heath Sumrall said.

Regarding the portions of annexation that would affect residents, Sumrall said those areas already are receiving fire and police protection, among other city benefits, although they are outside the city limits.

“Most of them are on city water now,” he said. “Several of them get street maintenance on the road leading from their road to a connecting highway.

“I could go on and on about the services we provide to these people. I think that we have justification to annex these areas in.”

The matter was initially discussed during a planning meeting late last month. After the public hearing, details of any proposed annexation will need to be sent Lamar County Chancery Court. A judge will then decide which - if any - areas to annex, after residents have the chance to speak on the issue in open court.

“We may wind up just annexing (the subdivision area) and our city park,” Sumrall said in an earlier story. “I don’t know - it’s going to depend on how much resistance we get, and right now we don’t have time to fight with people because of all the things we have going on. But we will grab our park, because our park is outside the city limits, and we want to get it into the city.”