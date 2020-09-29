The candidate for the vacant District 87 Mississippi House of Representatives seat who was recently arrested for felony cyberstalking has been re-arrested on charges of witness tampering.

David Wayne Morgan, 49, was booked into the Forrest County Jail on Sept. 28 and charged with the new offense, which is allegedly in connection with the cyberstalking charge. He has since made bond.

Shortly after Morgan’s initial arrest, municipal court judge Wes Curry set a bond of $30,000 for Morgan, who is set to run in the special election on Nov. 3. Reading from testimony, Curry said on Aug. 26, a victim with the initials D.K. contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation regarding threats that had been made against her by Morgan. The woman claimed that Morgan had threatened her over an extended period of time, sending numerous videos through various social media sites, as well as making several threatening phone calls to her.

Upon release, Morgan was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and have no contact whatsoever with the victim.

“When I say no contact, I mean through third parties, I mean through email, Facebook, all these different digital means that are now available,” Curry told Morgan. “No contact means no contact.

“If you’re pulling up to a gas station and you’re on fumes, and one of the victims walks out, you better hope you make it to the next gas station. That’s how serious it is.”

In addition to the cyberstalking charge, Morgan's wife has filed a petition for domestic abuse protection order in Lamar County Justice Court.In the petition, Morgan's wife said she fears for the safety of herself and her two children at home because of Morgan's current situation.

"He threatened to shoot his girlfriend in the head for leaving him," the petition states. "We have guns in our home, and he is facing the situation of losing his job, military career, marriage and possible jail sentence. I have a fear, a real fear, of what he will do at this point."

The District 87 seat was vacated earlier this year when Billy Andrews resigned from the position, saying Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn was going against state law by blocking him and other members of the Legislature from receiving their state government pensions while serving in the House.

Matthew Conoly and Joseph “Bubba” Tubb also will appear on the ballot for the District 87 position.