Proposed Hattiesburg amendment would require closed-in trash bins

﻿The large, often unsightly wire trash receptacles seen outside several Hattiesburg homes and businesses may soon be no more, as Hattiesburg City Council Vice President Mary Dryden has proposed an amendment to the city’s garbage ordinance that would require all trash containers to have four solid sides.

“We have made significant progress in the collection of trash and garbage in the city of Hattiesburg, and that continues to improve,” Dryden said Monday during the council’s work session. “Many may not remember the containers in the past, which were often dented tin cans and plastic containers of various sizes and colors, which were knocked over and strewn in the street.

“So to continue this improvement … I would like to propose this ordinance. (The wire receptacles) need to be removed permanently and replaced with a container that hides the contents from view.”

If all goes according to plan, the amendment will come before the council at its next meeting on Dec. 17.

“On the topic of the wire containers, we have recently started having conversations in the last couple of days; I don’t know if it’s just something that’s fallen under the radar or has gone unaddressed,” said Andrew Ellard, director of the Urban Development Department. “But it’s very easy to look at that and say it can be handled with a Dumpster, and our land code does address Dumpsters, and they’re supposed to be screened in and closed.

“So we need to identify internally how we’re going to address that, whether it be through code enforcement or through a site plan process. I think that there are some avenues that we can approach (to get that done).”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado addressed the possibility of enforcing a penalty on the city for failing to enforce the ordinance that addresses the length of time residents can leave garbage cans out next to the road after being emptied by city workers.

“Because we haven’t done it, ever,” she said. “And it is a critical problem – I know in Ward 2 it is.

“I can remember when we did the Safe Pathways to School and we had those sidewalks built for that purpose, and when you’re driving (next to) those sidewalks, the kids have to step out in the street because of the garbage cans that are out there. We have failed to enforce our own ordinance that citizens are supposed to bring those cans in within the required amount of time, and it really needs to be done. It’s a safety issue, but it’s also an aesthetic issue.”

Ellard said he will address the city’s code enforcement officers to ensure the problem is monitored.

“There are some neighborhoods where it’s been brought to our attention over and over, and we have had to go out door-to-door and do door-hanger campaigns,” he said. “That works in some areas, and sometimes we have to turn around and do it again.

“I believe by virtue of it being a violation, there would be a fine related to it, and it would have to go through municipal court to be able to assess that fine. But I’ll have to check into that.”