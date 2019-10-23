Portion of Big Yank to be demolished for fire station

Hattiesburg residents can expect to see a portion of the former Big Yank facility on Edwards Street come down soon, as a section of the building will be demolished in the near future to make way for the new Hattiesburg Fire Station No. 2.

Hattiesburg City Council members voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve the demolition, which will precede construction of the replacement for the former fire station on Arledge Street that was destroyed in the January 2017 tornado.

“We’re extremely excited,” Council President Carter Carroll said. “We’ve been waiting a long time to get this started, and I’m glad to see that the process has started, now that we’ve gotten through with all the little legalities.”

When completed, the new fire station will feature a two-lane engine bay, a gear locker room, support rooms for 24/7 operations, a full kitchen and dining area, an exercise/training room and a battalion chief’s office and private bedroom. The building will be designed to withstand 120-mile-per-hour winds.

After some initial discussion, officials decided that the Edwards Street site would be more suitable location for a rebuild than the original Arledge street site.

“It’s in a good location,” Carroll said. “It’s actually closer to William Carey University, and a lot of people that need quicker access. So I think this is going to be a lot better location.

“When (station) No. 2 was built, that was kind of a central area, but then that’s moved down since then. And William Carey has gotten so large, so that area is really going to blossom up around William Carey.”

About two months ago, council voted to approve an Architectural Services Agreement with Williams and Associates of Biloxi for reconstruction of the station.

Hourly rates for that work include $225 per hour for a principal architect, $170 per hour for a project architect, $100 per hour for an intern architect and $95 per hour for a senior interior designer. Clerical rates are $55 per hour, while material sourcing runs $75 per hour and specifications at $100 per hour.

“We’re excited to go ahead and be at this step,” said Ann Jones, Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Hattiesburg, in a previous story.