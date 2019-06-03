HUD: Hattiesburg should repay $474K in misused funds

﻿The Office of the Inspector General of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is recommending the city of Hattiesburg reimburse approximately $474,000 that it says was not administered properly through the city’s HOME Investment Partnerships program.

In an audit conducted in September by the OIG, the office found that the city did not always administer its HOME program – which is designed to help low-income residents find affordable housing – in accordance with HUD’s and its own requirements from 2013-17. According to the audit, the city did not: adequately support commitments or commit funds within the required timeframe; ensure that its written agreement met HUD’s requirements; enter commitments into HUD’s Integrated Disbursement and Information System in a timely manner; disburse funds appropriately; and ensure that activities met its own affordability period requirements.

The audit states those conditions occurred because the city’s staff was not fully aware of HUD’s and its own requirements and lacked adequate procedures to ensure compliance with HUD. Because of that, the city inappropriately used more than $441 in program funds without adequate documentation, failed to commit more than $32,000 in program funds within deadline and inappropriately reimbursed more than $33,000 before executing written agreements.

Andrew Ellard, director of the city’s Urban Development Department, said some of the problem was because of human error. In addition, many of the records and documentation of the process were stored in the former Hub City Transit building on South Tipton Street, which was destroyed by the January 2017 tornado.

“So those records were lost,” Ellard said. “We were able to pull together what we could from other records, like city council minutes and things like that.

“But the OIG is going to look at it in very black-and-white terms – do you have this in hand or not? So certain files were in that building.”

The audit states HUD allocated more than $1.1 million in HOME funds to the city in Fiscal Years 2013-2017. That figure is broken down to $239,711 in 2013, $235,869 in 2014, $213,460 in 2015, $217,807 in 2016 and $212,951 in 2017.

The city will continue to work with HUD, and the OIG will put the matter in the hands of the state field office in Jackson.

“In the end, we’re definitely going to be beefing up some of our policies and procedures for the department, and make sure that everybody is pleased with how they’re written and how they’re put to use going forward,” Ellard said. “In terms of the funds that they refer to that may have to be paid back with HUD, that’s also still up in the air, and that kind of depends on how our conversations go with our local field office.”

Ellard said he doesn’t have an exact timeline as the when the matter will be resolved.

“We were quick to respond to HUD when we got this, because we want to stay on their timeline,” he said. “But I understand they have other jurisdictions that they oversee as well, so I know they have a lot of irons in the fire at the same time.

“As soon as they’re ready to kind of dig in and work with us on it, we’re ready, because we want to put it behind us as soon as possible.”