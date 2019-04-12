Hattiesburg parade, tree lighting Thursday, Dec. 5

On Thursday, December 5, the City of Hattiesburg will kick off the Christmas season with the Hattiesburg Jaycee’s 69th annual Christmas Parade and the city’s Tree Lighting event at Town Square Park.

The theme for this year’s parade is Miracle on Main Street and will feature bands, floats, walking groups, beauty queens and much more.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Hawkins Elementary and wrap up at Town Square Park, where the program for the tree lighting will begin at 7:25 p.m.

Additional activities include photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa’s Village, smART Space art horses, and food and beverage vendors. Below is a quick look at the agenda for the night.

• 5:30 p.m. - Santa's Village (gazebo at Town Square Park) opens for photo opportunities

• 7 p.m. – Music program at Town Square Park begins.

•7:25 p.m. – Tree Lighting by Mayor Toby and Kate Barker at Town Square Park.

• 7:35 p.m. – Art Makes Art Performance at Town Square Park.