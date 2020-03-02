Hattiesburg to host 'A Celebration of Soul Food'

In honor of Black History Month, the City of Hattiesburg will present "A Celebration of Soul Food" starting at 6 p.m. February 4 at the Hattiesburg Train Depot, 308 Newman Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

A wide variety of foods will be offered, including okra, squash, fried chicken, pork chops, catfish, bread pudding and more. Participants also are invited to bring any covered dish of their choice.

Live musical entertainment will be provided.