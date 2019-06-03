Lamar County: Petition making the rounds to allow alcohol in county

﻿Lamar County officials say they have gathered approximately 1,200 to 1,400 signatures on a petition in support of letting residents vote on whether to make Lamar County a wet county, which would allow for the sale, purchase and consumption of beer and light wine in the county.

Copies of the petition can be found at Ramey’s Marketplace in Purvis, Lumberton and Sumrall, as well as online at www.votelamarcounty.com. If the petition garners enough signatures, the matter will be presented to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors for consideration to be placed on the ballot at an upcoming election.

“Getting Lamar County (to be a wet county) is not the answer for whatever ails the county, but this would (economically) help some of the smaller municipalities, such as Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall,” said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers, who is heading up the media launch for the process. “I do know that some of the smaller municipalities – and certainly mine – are getting swallowed up, and there’s no opportunity.

“So we’re looking for every opportunity to help our municipalities. This could help our schools and help with our streets and roads. There’s a lot of things that increase in revenue could help us with.”

Because Lamar County is currently designated a dry county, alcohol is not allowed except within the city limits of Hattiesburg.

To sign the petition, individuals must be a resident and registered voter of Lamar County, and must legibly print their address and name on the petition as listed on their voter registration card. Anyone who is not registered to vote can visit the Lamar County Circuit Clerk’s office in Purvis or call (601) 794-3470 to get registration information.

Given the number of registered voters in Lamar County, Rogers figures the petition needs approximately 5,500 signatures to reach the required number of 20 percent of voters. Officials hope to have the signatures counted and final numbers available no later than June.

“The last time I started this, back about two years ago prior to being mayor, at that time, there were approximately 34,000 actual voters in Lamar County,” Rogers said. “We needed 20 percent of those voters, so that would have taken about 7,000 signatures at that time. So we’re pushing for that now.”

Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, leaving 50 counties with a wet designation. There are also several wet cities in dry counties, including Hattiesburg (Lamar County), Ellisville and Laurel (Jones County) and Waynesboro (Wayne County).

Individuals interesting in volunteering to help gather signatures can find that information on the www.votelamarcounty.com website. Petitions downloaded from the site can be signed and mailed to Vote Lamar County, 5266 Old Highway 11 Suite 50 #106, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.