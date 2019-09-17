Petal No. 1, Lamar County No. 9 in accountability ratings

Two area school districts are among the Top 10 in the state in this year’s Mississippi Statewide Accountability System: the Petal School District, which has earned the No. 1 spot in the state for the third time in the last five years, and the Lamar County School District, which placed ninth in the state.

The accountability system, the results of which were released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Education, assigns a performance rating of A, B, C, D and F for each district and school based on established criteria. Those measures include student achievement, individual student growth, graduation rate and participation rate.

The assessments are used to measure proficiency and growth in proficiency for students in grades 3-8 and high school students taking end-of-course subject area assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History. Schools with grades 3-8 can receive up to 750 points, while end-of-course-assessment schools – as well as districts – can receive up to 1,000.

The ratings, which will be formally approved by MDE officials in the near future, show the Petal School District with an A grade and 754 points of a possible 1,000, good for first in the state. The district moves up from last year’s rankings, when it was rated No. 2 in the state with 750 points.

“I’m just extremely proud of our faculty, staff, leaders, students, and family,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “What stand out to me most is the consistency each and every year – the consistency of building positive relationships with students, the consistency of teaching the standards to a very high level and engaging the students with world-class educational opportunities.

“And then our students performing at such a high level – I’m proud that we don’t make excuses, we work hard and we put in the extra work. We talk a lot about being extraordinary, and these are extraordinary results, based off extraordinary efforts. I cannot say enough about the team of Petal Panthers and the results that we’re getting year in and year out.”

As far as individual schools in the Petal School District, each of the district’s five schools received an A rating. Petal High School received 764 points (17th in the state), Petal Primary School received 541 points (43rd in the state), Petal Elementary School received 521 points (61st in the state), Petal Upper Elementary School received 500 points (61st in the state) and Petal Middle School received 493 points (69th in the state).

Dillon said although the accountability model provides many challenges for a district like Petal, the district still manages to have the highest proficiency levels in English Language Arts and math, as well as the third-highest U.S. History proficiency level and the fourth-highest science proficiency level in the state.

“That’s spectacular,” he said. “I can’t say enough about all the individual schools working toward a common purpose and working toward a common mission, with the laser-like focus, day in and day out.

“Then for us collectively to receive the rating that we have, based on individual schools, it’s pretty special. It goes back to our support staff, and our various departments as well – everybody plays a role in this district, and everybody knows their role. Our goal is to be as effective and efficient as possible in everything that we do.”

The Lamar County School District’s 709 points place it at ninth in the state – down from eighth place last year, although the district scored higher in points than last years’ 698.

“As always, I am proud of everyone who contributed, from staff and students to parents,” said Tess Smith, superintendent of the Lamar County School District. “I do not believe that we are fully defined by a number, but it is nice to be recognized for the hard work that goes into educating the students of this district.

“(But) the state model is a growth model. We grew by 11 points, but there were other districts that grew more.”

When accounting for individual schools, Oak Grove High School outdid every other school in the area, coming in at sixth in the state with an A grade and 790 points.

“I am proud of all our schools, but OGHS certainly exceeded expectations,” Smith said. “With nearly 1,800 students under one roof, OGHS does a phenomenal job of driving and supporting instruction.”

Other schools in the district include Sumrall High School with a B (746 points), Purvis High School with a B (685 points), Longleaf Elementary School with an A (510 points), Sumrall Elementary School with an A (483 points), Oak Grove Lower Elementary School with an A (480 points), Oak Grove Primary School with an A (480 points), Oak Grove Upper Elementary School with an A (475 points), Oak Grove Middle School with an A (470 points), Sumrall Middle School with a B (439 points), Baxterville School with a B (435 points), Purvis Lower Elementary School with a B (415 points), Purvis Middle School with a B (414 points), and Purvis Upper Elementary School with a B (398 points).

Schools in Lumberton, which for the first year are receiving accountability scores in the Lamar County School District since the merger, scored as follows: Lumberton Middle School with a D (290 points), Lumberton Elementary School with a D (274 points) and Lumberton High School with a C (642 points).

“Lumberton High School gained enough to move from a D to a C, so we are very excited for them,” Smith said. “As in all schools, our goal is to grow our students in all areas.

“In our elementary and middle schools, we strive to see where our students are currently and grow them to the next level or even higher. That will be the focus at Lumberton elementary and middle schools.”

The Forrest County School District came in 41st in the state, with a B grade and 640 points – a marked improvement over last year’s 65th rating and 596 points.

North Forrest High School – which is graded as an untraditional school – received a B with 676 points. South Forrest Attendance Center received an A with 453 points, Dixie Attendance Center received a B with 417 points, Rawls Springs Attendance Center received a B with 403 points, and Earl Travillion Attendance Center received a D with 323 points.

As a district, Forrest County Agricultural High School – which is in a district of its own – ranked 92nd in the state, with a C grade and 552 points. As a school, FCAHS received a D with 552 points.

Hattiesburg Public School District ranked 101st in the state, with a D grade and 534 points. That district also showed big improvement from last year, when it was ranked 120th with 499 points.

Hattiesburg High School received an F with 485 points, following last year’s F ranking with 501 points. Thames Elementary School earned a B with 415 points, Hawkins Elementary School earned a B with 396 points, Woodley Elementary School earned a B with 394 points, N.R. Burger Middle School earned a B with 382 points, Grace Christian Elementary School earned a B with 379 points, Rowan Elementary School earned a C with 360 points, and Lillie Burney Steam Academy earned an F with 268 points.